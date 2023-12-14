WWE legend Sunny's arrest is "tragic," says veteran (Exclusive)

WWE legend Sunny's arrest and subsequent harsh sentencing has drawn quite a lot of attention over the last few weeks, prompting a response from EC3.

Sunny was one of the most prominent female superstars in WWE back in her day. Her achievements also led to her being inducted to the Hall of Fame in 2011. However, she had faced several instances of being arrested, owing to various counts of disorderly conduct. Most recently, she was sentenced to 17 years in prison due to driving under the influence, which had led to the death of an elderly civilian.

Speaking on this week's episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 weighed in on the discussion of Sunny's arrest. He said:

"I really don't have a lot to add, it's very unfortunate. Tragic is a word you said. I'd say that you know, you hope and pray for the victim's family, that they find peace... You can't have that sympathy, but you do hope she (Sunny) finds her peace." [11:05 onwards]

Vince Russo has pointed out a possible reason for the WWE legend's downfall

Sunny's arrest and sentencing has brought her a long way down from her time in WWE. According to Vince Russo, her young age when joining the pro-wrestling business could have been a potential factor.

Speaking on the same episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Outlaws, he stated:

"I gotta tell you. Sunny got into professional wrestling at a very young age. And when you are that young, and you are on the road and you have money, and you are really still a kid, that's just a recipe for disaster, man. And she did get in young bro, she got in like 21-22 years old, and like I said man, out on the road, money, partying, drinking, drugs, a lot of stuff that goes with professional wrestling. Bro, some people can handle it, some people can't." [5:26 onwards]

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen if Sunny can get out of prison earlier than 17 years based on good behaviour.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit The Wrestling Outlaws, embed the exclusive YouTube video, and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.