WWE legend talks about his goals for wrestling promotion following the 'Wrestlers' docuseries on Netflix

Former WWE Superstar Al Snow recently talked about his goals for Ohio Valley Wrestling following the success of the 'Wrestlers' docuseries on Netflix.

The seven-episode series was released earlier this month. The show shared the behind-the-scenes functioning of OVW, showcasing co-owner Al Snow's attempts to keep the wrestling promotion afloat.

During a recent appearance on Road Dogg's Oh...You Didn't Know podcast, Snow talked about his long-term goals for the historic promotion. He wanted to turn OVW into a "functioning regional operation."

“The long-term plan is to build OVW into a functioning regional operation. If I push the talent and the production even more so, then I can provide an audience a national experience on a regional budget. It’s not going to cost the same to attend one of our events as it would necessarily one like a WWE event or whatever, which obviously [is] because they have a much greater overhead. So we’re keeping that down.” [ H/T Wrestling Inc ]

'Wrestlers' has been a big success, with the series reaching a worldwide audience and not just being restricted to the professional wrestling fandom.

WWE legend Al Snow wants to provide an opportunity for wrestlers to make a living at OVW

Ohio Valley Wrestling is one of the historic professional wrestling promotions popularly known for being WWE's developmental territory between 1999 and 2008.

OVW's co-owner Al Snow talked about his goals for the promotion, claiming that he wanted OVW to become a place where wrestlers could make a living for themselves.

"And my real goal is one: to be a way to groom and develop young talent, and two: for wrestlers who have had a run on a larger platform, you know, when that day comes — because it does, it's not a matter of if it's a matter of when — they can have a place that they can still make a living in wrestling." [ H/T Wrestling Inc ]

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Ohio Valley Wrestling.

