"Vince McMahon was tired of me breaking my neck" - WWE legend talks about why he was put in a wheelchair

Vince McMahon made Kurt Angle the SmackDown General Manager in 2003 while recovering from his injuries. Although the kayfabe reason had been that he had injured his knee, in reality, Angle's neck was troubling him once again.

The Olympic Gold Medalist had neck issues before he even came to WWE. He broke his neck for the first time while getting ready for the Olympic Games but still won the gold medal with his injury. Over the course of his WWE career, Angle broke his neck four more times.

During a match against Lesnar, he broke his neck but continued the feud to face The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania. He would break it once again against Lesnar, once when facing Eddie Guerrero and once when facing The Undertaker.

On The Kurt Angle Show, he explained that Vince McMahon was tired of him breaking his neck and so gave a kayfabe injury as the reason for him being appointed the SmackDown General Manager. He was put in a wheelchair, with the reason being that he had injured his knee.

"To be honest with you, what happened was I broke my neck again. Vince McMahon was tired of me breaking my neck and he didn’t want the fans to know about it, so he pretended I injured my knee and I was in a wheelchair," Angle said. [H/T WrestlingNews.co]

Other than Vince McMahon, Kurt Angle was tired of his neck issues as well

While talking about breaking his neck and the injuries he was suffering, Angle admitted that he was frustrated with what was happening.

The Olympic Gold Medalist was always booked at the top of the card, but the injuries got to him, and he was angry all the time.

“I was so disappointed and angry with myself that a lot of promos I was projecting to the talent was anger directed toward me. So there were a lot of angry promos I was doing. But that was a real emotion because I was letting myself down. I kept injuring my neck and I was really disappointed and confused. I was lashing out at other people even though not in real life, but on screen, the emotion that I was showing was very real. I was supposed to be this angry GM and I was.”

Due to his injuries, Angle's career was cut short. Frustrated in WWE, he left the company in 2006 and would have a legendary run in TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling) and the indies before he finally returned to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

