WWE legend tears up saying he will be stepping away from the ring temporarily due to ongoing real-life family tragedy

A WWE and ECW legend was at an enormous wrestling event tonight, where they shared details about a serious real-life issue they were facing in an emotional promo. Tommy Dreamer shared tragic news about his mother during IMPACT Rebellion, leaving fans wishing him all the best.

During the interview, the WWE legend said that it was the worst week of his life. He shared that his mother had suffered a serious stroke last week. While his mother opened her eyes and he told her that he loved her, she was still unresponsive. He also said that he was wrestling at IMPACT Wrestling Rebellion despite the fact that the promotion had allowed him time off.

Scott Fishman @smFISHMAN Tommy Dreamer still working in spite of all that has been going on with his mom. What he said in tears was genuine, real, emotional…the sacrifices wrestlers make and the bond they share. One of the most powerful things I’ve seen on a wrestling show maybe ever. #Rebellion Tommy Dreamer still working in spite of all that has been going on with his mom. What he said in tears was genuine, real, emotional…the sacrifices wrestlers make and the bond they share. One of the most powerful things I’ve seen on a wrestling show maybe ever. #Rebellion 🙏

He added that he would be going away after the show to be with his family.

It was confirmed soon after by PWInsider that the story Dreamer had shared about his mother in his promo was completely true and was an ongoing real-life tragedy he was facing. They said she was originally scheduled to come home this week but suffered a stroke on that very day.

PWInsider.com @PWInsidercom

@THETOMMYDREAMER

just told during Rebellion about his mother having another stroke the day she was scheduled to come home from a medical facility this week & that she is now unresponsive is 100% a true story. We send him and his entire family all the best. - Mike The storyjust told during Rebellion about his mother having another stroke the day she was scheduled to come home from a medical facility this week & that she is now unresponsive is 100% a true story. We send him and his entire family all the best. - Mike The story@THETOMMYDREAMERjust told during Rebellion about his mother having another stroke the day she was scheduled to come home from a medical facility this week & that she is now unresponsive is 100% a true story. We send him and his entire family all the best. - Mike

Wrestling fans were completely heartbroken after the promo as well, wishing the WWE legend and his family the best. They shared their thoughts with him ahead of his match.

matt! @HEELmatt_



Praying for his mother.



#rebellion I feel for Tommy Dreamer so much man.Praying for his mother. I feel for Tommy Dreamer so much man. Praying for his mother. #rebellion

JennCamm @KenjiCamm My heart goes out to Tommy Dreamer. My heart goes out to Tommy Dreamer. ❤️

The legend is scheduled to feature in a ten-wrestler Hardcore War where Team Dreamer will face Team Bully.

We at Sportskeeda wish Tommy Dreamer and his family strength in this troubling time.

