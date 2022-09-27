WWE legend Teddy Long discloses some heartbreaking personal news

Teddy Long has dealt with some heartbreaking personal matters that stem way beyond his issues on Twitter this weekend.

The WWE Legend has led a relatively private personal life and, unfortunately suffered a loss that very few people knew about.

The former SmackDown GM was a guest on the latest episode of Busted Open Radio with Dave LeGreca, Mark Henry, and Tommy Dreamer to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When Henry brought up the fact that Long's wife had passed away, Teddy took the time to address that.

"That's something I never did put out there. My wife passed, and I didn't put that all over Facebook," Teddy Long said. "Like I said, people do what they want, but I see a lot of people put their personal stuff out there when they got out of the hospital... Why would you put your personal business out there? Nobody don't really care about all that. So I didn't put my wife's death out there. But thank you, Mark. Mark knew her real well and she was a big fan of Mark, loved him. And so I did lose my wife but I'm keeping on going man because that was God's call so you know, nothing I can do about that but just keep on continuing to do what I do."

On behalf of everyone here at Sportskeeda, we'd like to offer Long our condolences on the passing of his wife.

Teddy Long believes Twitter issues were caused by a blocked fan on Instagram

In regards to Long's Twitter issues over the weekend, those seem to be resolved now.

Long revealed on Busted Open that he believes someone he had an issue with and blocked on Instagram hacked his Twitter account, which led to all of the craziness on Saturday.

"I don't know what happened here. But I mean, I sat down and I thought this over because I did have a problem one time on Instagram," Teddy Long said. "It was somebody that just kept bothering me and so I blocked them. So the next thing I know that they must have got back on Instagram using the ‘N’, word, cussing, and all kinds of foul language. So Instagram shut my whole Instagram account down because of some idiot. So I just didn't ever get back on Instagram. I'm like, hey, I'll just leave it alone. I won't worry about it.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

What do you make of Teddy Long's comments? Are you happy to hear that his Twitter issues are behind him? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Did you know a major backstage fight erupted during WrestleMania 32? More details right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Were you blocked by Teddy Long this weekend on Twitter? Yes No 0 votes so far