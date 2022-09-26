WWE Legend Teddy Long explains why his Twitter account blocked so many wrestlers

The mysterious blocks coming from Teddy Long's Twitter account have seemingly been solved.

Social media was buzzing all day on Saturday. Several wrestlers across multiple companies were blocked from following former WWE SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long on Twitter.

WWE legend Teddy Long took to social media today to speak about what went down on his Twitter account over the weekend, revealing that he was hacked. Long went on to assure everyone that he wasn't the one who blocked all of the wrestlers on Saturday:

"Just wanted to get on here and let everyone know that someone hacked my Twitter account, I have no idea who it was," Teddy Long said. "I think it was somebody that I blocked that was mad because I blocked them so they wanted to hack my shit and block everybody else. I want to thank him because the first thing they did was got me trending. This is like the third time I've been trending. That tells me, 'Teddy Long, you still got it.' Let me explain this to you, playas, I didn't block anybody. Like I said, it might have been that person that hacked me, I might have blocked him, and you can see why I blocked him. My Twitter is verified, I didn't block anybody. I don't want y'all mad at me. Playas, I love all of y'all." [H/T: Fightful]

Mickie James~Aldis @MickieJames

Whoever hacked the playa deserves an ass whoopin’ and maybe a metal for the odd trend. @twitter is weird But I know Teddy loves me!!Whoever hacked the playa deserves an ass whoopin’ and maybe a metal for the odd trend. @twitter is weird But I know Teddy loves me!! 😭😭😭Whoever hacked the playa deserves an ass whoopin’ and maybe a metal for the odd trend. @twitter is weird https://t.co/MfgLAmOUbJ

Teddy Long has been advised on how to prevent his Twitter account from being hacked again in the future

It seems that Long has his account under control once again and will take some preventative measures to keep it from happening again.

Nick Hausman of Wrestling Inc. was also in contact with the former SmackDown General Manager this weekend. He gave Long some tips on how to prevent his Twitter account from being hacked in the future:

"UPDATE: I have talked with @teddyplayalong again. He now believes his account was actually hacked as there were people blocked in the last 24 hours that he did not know about. I told him how to prevent hacks and gave him instructions on how to deal with this. #holla," Nick Hausman said in a tweet.

Nick Hausman @Nick_Hausman



I told him how to prevent hacks and gave him instructions on how to deal with this.



#holla twitter.com/nick_hausman/s… Nick Hausman @Nick_Hausman



As he has explained to me, there’s a non-verified Teddy Long account that’s blocking people and has created some confusion.



"UPDATE: I have talked with @teddyplayalong again. He now believes his account was actually hacked as there were people blocked in the last 24 hours that he did not know about. I told him how to prevent hacks and gave him instructions on how to deal with this. #holla," Nick Hausman said in a tweet.

What do you make of Long's comments? Are you happy to hear that Long wasn't the one who blocked everyone on Saturday? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

