WWE legend to replace Corey Graves on RAW commentary for a few weeks

WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler will return to RAW commentary on the next episode of the red brand.

He is going to temporarily replace Corey Graves for a few weeks, as the latter will be off on his honeymoon with Carmella. The couple is all set to tie the knot on Thursday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Speaking on this week's RAW Talk, Jerry Lawler seemed excited to return behind the announcer's desk.

“"I'm looking forward to it. I'm gonna be back behind the announcer's table there on Monday Night RAW because that idiot Corey Graves is getting married!” said Lawler. [H/T - WhatCulture]

The Most Beautiful Woman in all of WWE @CarmellaWWE 🥰🤯 Now off to get MARRIED to my best friend… no big deal!!!🥰🤯 Now off to get MARRIED to my best friend… no big deal!!! 😱🥰🤯

Lawler — who earned many years of broadcasting experience in WWE — had an incredible on-screen partnership with Jim Ross. They are widely regarded as one of the best commentary duos of all time.

Jerry Lawler heaps praise on WWE RAW's Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair

Lawler recently showered praise on Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair after the two clashed in a Gauntlet match on the February 14 episode of Monday Night RAW.

Appearing on RAW Talk, he applauded the physicality of the "slap fest" between the two athletes. Lawler also rightly predicted Belair's win at the Elimination Chamber event that took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on February 19:

“What a great match that was between Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair! The slap fest they had was so great, so physical. Rhea had to go through three different opponents before getting to Bianca. So obviously, Bianca was fresh and had the advantage. And she will once again have the advantage at Elimination Chamber.” [H/T - eWrestlingNews]

