WWE legend The Iron Sheik's cause of death finally comes out - Reports

The Iron Sheik passed away at the age of 81 last month on June 7, 2023. At the time, a cause of death was not reported, but now it appears to have come out.

Iron Sheik was a true WWE legend. The Hall of Famer was responsible for some of the most memorable moments in the company's history, including some that came around during his incredible feud with Hulk Hogan.

The legend passing away was reported by legendary journalist Bill Apter. He had high-profile feuds regularly, and his loss to Hogan in Madison Square Garden in January 1984 is often considered to be the start of Hulkamania.

In his own career, he won the WWE World Heavyweight title once and the Tag Team Championship once with Nikolai Volkoff. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005.

According to a report by TMZ, they obtained the death certificate of The Iron Sheik. The certificate stated that he had passed due to cardiac arrest.

The star suffered congestive heart failure as well as hypertension before his passing, with the manner of the death ruled natural.

As a legend of the business who lived his character and his over-the-top hatred for Hulk Hogan, the star is sorely missed.

We at Sportskeeda wish The Iron Sheik's family and friends heartfelt condolences.