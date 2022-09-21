Create

WWE legend The Rock reacts to a penguin being named after him

The Rock
The People's Champion Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson
WWE legend and Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently reacted to a penguin species being named after him.

Earlier in the day, Cincinnati Zoo's official Twitter account tweeted out a picture of a penguin and mentioned that the name of the species is 'Rockhopper,' honoring the Great One.

The tweet also mentioned that the reason behind the name was that the penguin has the ability to hop from rock to rock.

"Meet Dwayne @TheRock hopper penguin! The rockhopper penguin is named for its ability to hop from rock to rock!"

The Great One noticed this tweet and replied to it by mentioning that the bird hopping on rocks needs to be captured on video and released to the public.

"We need video of this spectacular feat of penguin bad a**ery #rockhopper," Johnson wrote.
Meet Dwayne @TheRock hopper penguin! The rockhopper penguin is named for its ability to hop from rock to rock! https://t.co/i7bZ8OacEP

Check out The Great One's tweet here.

Fans react to The Rock's tweet

People appreciated Cincinnati Zoo for sharing this and honoring The People's Champion.

@CincinnatiZoo @TheRock Thanks https://t.co/BzUtqxhaad
@CincinnatiZoo @TheRock https://t.co/sOtnrWO3Lg

Some shared some more insight into the abilities of the species.

@CincinnatiZoo @TheRock They are also known to be able to survive a blooming big drop as well. https://t.co/N93Z85e1k0

One fan also pointed out that this was on their local news.

@TheRock This was on our local news today, and I wondered if you would see it?!

Most people had a field day with this news by giving the bird some catchphrases and nicknames.

@TheRock “If you SMEEEEEEEELLLL what The Rock is hoppin’!”
@TheRock The People’s Penguin.
@CincinnatiZoo @TheRock When the zookeeper brings fish https://t.co/x4Ra1OQRRv
@CincinnatiZoo @TheRock He looks very sassy. Imma call him Mr. Sass "The Rock" Johnson
@CincinnatiZoo All other penguins are jabronis

Fans were eager to see the penguin hit The Great One's signature eyebrow raise.

@CincinnatiZoo @TheRock He needs to do the eyebrow raise
@TheRock He even does the rocks signature eyebrow move or looks like he already has it lol

Movie watchers jokingly mentioned that next summer, Black Adam will take on the Penguin.

@TheRock Coming next summer, Black Adam Vs. The Penguin.

The Rock is currently on hiatus from WWE as he focuses on his Hollywood career. He is rumored to be coming back at WrestleMania 39 to face his cousin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It remains to be seen whether The Brahma Bull will be able to dethrone The Tribal Chief at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you think The Tribal Chief and the Hollywood megastar will wrestle each other on the grand stage next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

