WWE legend The Rock reacts to a penguin being named after him

WWE legend and Hollywood star Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson recently reacted to a penguin species being named after him.

Earlier in the day, Cincinnati Zoo's official Twitter account tweeted out a picture of a penguin and mentioned that the name of the species is 'Rockhopper,' honoring the Great One.

The tweet also mentioned that the reason behind the name was that the penguin has the ability to hop from rock to rock.

"Meet Dwayne @TheRock hopper penguin! The rockhopper penguin is named for its ability to hop from rock to rock!"

The Great One noticed this tweet and replied to it by mentioning that the bird hopping on rocks needs to be captured on video and released to the public.

"We need video of this spectacular feat of penguin bad a**ery #rockhopper," Johnson wrote.

Fans react to The Rock's tweet

People appreciated Cincinnati Zoo for sharing this and honoring The People's Champion.

Some shared some more insight into the abilities of the species.

One fan also pointed out that this was on their local news.

Betty Townsend @BettyTo74638531 @TheRock This was on our local news today, and I wondered if you would see it?! @TheRock This was on our local news today, and I wondered if you would see it?!

Most people had a field day with this news by giving the bird some catchphrases and nicknames.

Fans were eager to see the penguin hit The Great One's signature eyebrow raise.

Brittany Mate 💍 @brittanymate92 @TheRock He even does the rocks signature eyebrow move or looks like he already has it lol @TheRock He even does the rocks signature eyebrow move or looks like he already has it lol

Movie watchers jokingly mentioned that next summer, Black Adam will take on the Penguin.

The Rock is currently on hiatus from WWE as he focuses on his Hollywood career. He is rumored to be coming back at WrestleMania 39 to face his cousin and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

It remains to be seen whether The Brahma Bull will be able to dethrone The Tribal Chief at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Do you think The Tribal Chief and the Hollywood megastar will wrestle each other on the grand stage next year? Let us know in the comments section below.

