WWE legend The Rock sends heartfelt message following the passing of popular TV personality

WWE legend The Rock shared his condolences after the tragic passing of popular DJ/TV personality Stephen 'tWitch' Boss.

Stephen worked on comedian Ellen DeGeneres' talk show for years and was always full of energy. He passed away at just 40 years old, leaving a wife and three children behind. Ellen posted on social media earlier today that she is heartbroken over the loss.

"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," tweeted Ellen Degeneres.

Ellen DeGeneres @TheEllenShow I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children - Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. https://t.co/lW8Q5HZonx

The Rock took to Twitter to send condolences to Boss' family.

"Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch. Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears. So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss, tweeted The Rock.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.

So sorry Boss family. Stay strong.

🕊️ Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️ Man I am so sorry to hear the heartbreaking news about Twitch.Great guy. Sending his family all the love, light, strength and mana. I’ve lost a lot of friends to the struggle. You never know what’s happening between the ears.So sorry Boss family. Stay strong. #stephenboss 🕊️

EC3 doesn't rule out Roman Reigns vs. John Cena at WWE WrestleMania

Former WWE Superstar EC3 hasn't ruled out the possibility of John Cena being the one to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania instead of The Rock.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 said he thought Cena vs. Reigns wouldn't generate as much hype as The Rock returning, but he wouldn't rule it out.

"Novelty isn't as much with him as it is with The Rock because we just had Cena and Reigns (SummerSlam 2021). I mean, I'm not doubting Big John, don't get me wrong, but The Rock's the one who could do it. If he's gonna do it, it's not for anybody but himself and possibly the family lineage," said EC3. (6:04 - 6:24)

The Rock has been rumored to challenge Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 39 for some time now. Time will tell if the rumors come to fruition on WWE television.

Would you like to see The Rock go against The Tribal Chief? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Bobby Lashley may no longer be in WWE. But someone wants him in another promotion. Details here

Poll : 0 votes