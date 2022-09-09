WWE legend The Rock shares emotional message following the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II

WWE legend The Rock has taken to Twitter to share a tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died recently at the age of 96.

Her Royal Highness Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8, 2022, surrounded by her family at her Balmoral estate in Scotland. Tributes have been pouring in for the longest-reigning monarch in British history, who reigned for seven decades after being coronated at just 26.

The Rock, mentioned in his video that he knew the pain of passing a loved one and sent his strength to The British Royal family before sharing details of his father's passing and the fact that he was unable to say his goodbyes.

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock Sending love and stay strong Sending love and stay strong 🇬🇧 https://t.co/qqtLMwDH8l

It was announced recently that The Queen was gravely ill, and her family then made her way to her bedside in Scotland.

Senior members of The Royal Family were able to make their way to Balmoral in time to say their goodbyes to The Queen, whilst her grandson Harry Windsor also made the trip from America, arriving slightly after the announcement of her death.

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to the news of The Queen's passing

The Rock isn't the only wrestler who has reacted to the passing of the Queen since several other stars have also taken to social media to share their immediate thoughts.

Former WWE Superstar Paige, who was one of the best-known British additions to the roster, shared the following on Twitter:

Current WWE star Wade Barrett also shared the following update following the death of the UK's longest reigning Monarch.

Stu Bennett @StuBennett



Thank you, Your Majesty. twitter.com/royalfamily/st… The Royal Family @RoyalFamily The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. https://t.co/VfxpXro22W A terribly sad day.Thank you, Your Majesty. A terribly sad day. Thank you, Your Majesty. 🇬🇧 ❤️ twitter.com/royalfamily/st…

Following The Queen's death, her oldest son Prince Charles has now officially taken the throne and will be called King Charles the third.

The United Kingdom will now undertake 12 days of mourning leading up to The Queen's funeral in ten days.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi