WWE legend The Undertaker reveals one wrestler he was scared of

The Undertaker recently recalled how WWE Hall of Famer The Sheik "scared the s**t" out of him as a child.

The Sheik, often confused with The Iron Sheik, wrestled between the 1940s and 1990s. He worked for several promotions around the world, including Big Time Wrestling, the NWA, and WWWF (now known as WWE).

On Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, The Undertaker discussed the time he watched The Sheik at a wrestling event during his childhood:

"He scared the s**t out of me when I was a little kid (…) I don't know, I was maybe 10 or 11 years old. I was living in Houston, Texas. My mom had got some tickets and The Sheik was coming in to work with somebody. I don't remember who he was gonna wrestle. Me and my buddy across the street, we were talking mad like, 'When The Sheik comes down to the ring, we're gonna jump on the barricade and we're gonna say this.'" [17:10 – 17:42]

The Sheik, real name Edward Farhat, was known for his hardcore approach to wrestling. His nephew, ECW legend Sabu, adopted a similar in-ring style.

What happened when The Undertaker yelled at The Sheik

According to The Undertaker, everyone was "terrified" of The Sheik even though he was not among the biggest wrestlers on the card.

On that particular night, the WWE icon knew he had made a mistake as soon as he confronted the eccentric wrestler:

"We got ourselves all psyched up," The Undertaker continued. "We're out there, we're out on the rail, they're about to come down. We start yelling at him and he makes just a lunge at us. We damn near took out the whole row trying to run because we thought The Sheik was gonna get us, man. We wiped out this old lady. We were hauling a** trying to get out the way!" [18:07 – 18:27]

The Sheik passed away on January 18, 2003, at the age of 76 due to heart failure. He was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

