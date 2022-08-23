WWE Legend The Undertaker's return to the UK extended due to "unprecedented popularity"

The Undertaker will be making the trip to Cardiff for WWE's Clash at the Castle next month, where he will be part of his own one-man show. UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW is scheduled to make its debut in the United Kingdom in less than two weeks time.

The former seven-time World Champion was initially set to perform just one show on Friday, September 2nd, the night before WWE Clash at the Castle, but due to high demand and popularity, his show has already sold out and it has been announced that there will now be a matinee on the same day at 1:30 pm.

Both shows will take place at The New Theater in Cardiff, Wales, and tickets for the added show will go on sale tomorrow morning at 9:30 am. Given the hype surrounding the show, these are expected to sell out just as quickly as the initial show.

The Deadman will be making his first UK appearance since leaving WWE

This is the first public appearance in the UK that The Deadman has been part of since announcing his retirement back in 2020 and the second time he has been able to lift the lid on what has been one of the most iconic wrestling careers in history.

The Undertaker's 1 Deadman Show made its debut over the SummerSlam weekend in Nashville, TN. With the UK shows set to be the second and third rounds of his solo show, it will be very interesting to hear what The Phenom has to share this time around.

Edited by Rahul Madurawe