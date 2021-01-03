WWE Legend The Warlord recalls feuding with Hulk Hogan - "He was the man!" [Exclusive]

SK Wrestling's Lee Walker recently sat down with WWE legend The Warlord to talk all things wrestling, including his impressive career and the names he was able to face over the years.

One name that was always going to be mentioned was Hulk Hogan, arguably the biggest star the wrestling world has ever seen. Needless to say, when it came time for the Hulkster to head into battle with The Warlord, the latter was feeling the pressure. But even though things must not have been easy, The Warlord has some very fond memories of this time in his wrestling career:

“It was a lot of fun. Like I say, today they’ve got all the lights and glitz and glamor and stuff, back then you came through the audience with just a spotlight on you. And when you’re standing in the ring, you’re looking down and it’s just a spotlight, and there’s one head sticking above everybody else's, coming down the aisle. It’s coming straight for you, and that. So he (Hogan) climbs in the ring, he looks at you, starts tearing his shirt off. You know, every single camera in that place is going off! At the time, all you do is sit there, everything goes black for a second, you’ve got goosebumps. I mean, it’s a very unique thing, man. It’s a lot of fun. I enjoyed it. And, you know, you’re working with the man. He was the man!”

The Warlord may not have been able to topple the immortal Hulk Hogan to capture the WWE (then WWF) Championship, but getting to share the ring with a titan of the industry like Hogan is surely something any wrestler would treasure for a lifetime.

The Warlord remains one of the most popular tag team wrestlers of all time

Along with his partner The Barbarian (real name Sione Havea Vailahi), The Warlord would garner tremendous success as a tag team wrestler in multiple promotions throughout his career.

The Powers of Pain (Warlord and Barbarian) remain one of the most iconic and memorable units in the history of tag team wrestling, thanks to their unique look and brutal wrestling style.

You can watch SK Wrestling's interview with The Warlord in its entirety at the link below:

If any quotes from this interview are used please give a H/T to SK Wrestling.