WWE legend thinks first-time-ever Brock Lesnar match could still happen (Exclusive)

Brian James, also known as Road Dogg, believes Big E and Brock Lesnar could draw money together in WWE.

Lesnar has previously faced Kofi Kingston in two televised singles matches. However, he has never gone one-on-one with Kingston’s New Day stablemate Big E.

James, SmackDown’s former lead writer, felt that Big E would have posed a stronger threat to Lesnar when Kingston faced The Beast Incarnate in 2019. On Sportskeeda’s “The Wrestling Outlaws” show, he speculated that the match could still happen one day:

“Maybe there’s money in the future with those two,” James said. “Maybe they didn’t leave that money on the table.” [13:45-13:51]

Big E is currently out of action with a broken neck. The former WWE Champion told “TMZ Sports” in July that he expects to wrestle again, but he is “at peace” if he never returns to the ring.

James is pleased that the 36-year-old has such a positive mindset. WWE’s current Senior Vice President of Live Events also joked about the circumstances that led to the end of his own in-ring career:

“That’s an awesome thing for a young man at that age to be able to say and not have regrets about it,” James added. “I just had to get fat and old and slow and realize I was slowing everybody down before I said, ‘Okay, I quit!’” [14:01-14:14]

Big E suffered his neck injury in a tag team match alongside Kofi Kingston against Ridge Holland and Sheamus on the March 11 episode of SmackDown. The former Intercontinental Champion landed awkwardly on his neck at ringside after receiving a belly-to-belly suplex from Holland.

What happened when Brock Lesnar faced Kofi Kingston?

Although they are yet to face each other in a singles match, Big E and Brock Lesnar have still crossed paths in a WWE ring.

In 2015, Lesnar defeated Kofi Kingston at the Beast in the East event in Tokyo, Japan. Big E and Xavier Woods attempted to help Kingston, but the former UFC Heavyweight Champion fought off all three members of The New Day.

Lesnar also defeated Kingston in an infamous eight-second match on SmackDown in 2019 to win the WWE Championship.

