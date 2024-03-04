WWE legend threatened to punch The Undertaker in the throat after a question

The Undertaker may be a legend in the wrestling business, but apparently, that didn't stop him from being threatened with a punch to the throat after an insensitive question.

The star in question is none other than his wife, Michelle McCool.

McCool and The Undertaker got married in 2010. The two have a daughter together, born in 2012. They also adopted a son named Kolt.

The Phenom was joined by Michelle McCool on his podcast, Six Feet Under. The Undertaker was gone for five days for the Royal Rumble, and McCool shared that when he finally returned home to her, where she'd been taking care of their children, he asked her why she was so tired. She answered by saying that she could punch his throat.

"He comes home, and the flight got canceled, so that's another day sleeping solo in a hotel, probably having room service, but that's beside the point, he couldn't help... I know the stress of travel. He comes home the next day, I don't know, 2 o'clock or so, and I'm like, 'I'm tired.' [He says,] 'What are you tired from?' 'I could punch you in the throat right now.' Why am I tired? I don't know. Mommy? Life?" [3:31 - 4:01]

The Undertaker has taken up touring with WWE on big events

With The Phenom conducting his 1Deadman shows across the world, he's been touring with WWE on big shows.

He was there with the company in Australia for Elimination Chamber due to his show being hosted at around the same time.

Even though he's retired from the ring, his time touring is not done yet. It's unlikely he will ever return to the ring. With WrestleMania fast approaching, it remains to be seen whether the star will make a surprise appearance at the event.

