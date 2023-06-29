WWE legend is "thrilled" after Logan Paul namedropped him on RAW (Exclusive)

Bill Apter has revealed that he recently spoke to Jerry Lawler and that the WWE legend was "thrilled" to see Logan Paul mention him on RAW.

On last week's episode of WWE RAW, which emanated from Cleveland, Logan Paul namedropped the likes of Jerry Lawler and LeBron James as some of the biggest names from the city. The social media sensation also announced that he was set to compete in the Men's Money in the Bank match on July 1.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Bill Apter revealed that Jerry Lawler, who's currently recovering from a stroke, watched RAW.

He added that the WWE Hall of Famer was "thrilled" to hear his name referenced by the 28-year-old megastar. However, Bill Apter did mention that Lawler struggled to fully remember the segment.

"He mentioned that he saw RAW this past Monday night and that Logan Paul mentioned him on Monday Night RAW, and he was thrilled to hear that. But he did have a problem remembering parts of that segment, like when he [Paul] mentioned LeBron James, he [Lawler] couldn't mention that name. Yeah, it was hard for him to finish the sentences, but he's much better than when I talked to him about three weeks ago," said Bill Apter. [7:00 - 7:28]

Bill Apter reveals more details about his chat with WWE legend Jerry Lawler

Elsewhere in the chat, Bill Apter revealed that Jerry Lawler seemed much better than before when he spoke to him via phone call.

Apter added that since both are big horror movie fans, Lawler asked if he had watched the recently released monster movie Renfield, starring Nicolas Cage.

"I spoke to Jerry at about 4:30 today. Yeah, and he's recovering... Jerry and I are huge horror movie fans, and every time I get on the phone with him, I've got to do my imitation of this old lady in The Invisible Man. She sees the Invisible Man without the bandages, and she goes crazy and goes,' He's got no face!.' So I have to do that every time I call. The first few weeks after he had a stroke, there was no recognition of that. Today, he laughed, and he said, 'Hello, Bill' and he asked me if I saw the new Renfield movie, and we discussed horror movies," said Bill Apter. [6:17 - 6:58]

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia Jerry Lawler is finally back home after suffering a stroke Jerry Lawler is finally back home after suffering a stroke 🙏 https://t.co/pd4YA8GWrE

Fans are waiting with breath to see Jerry Lawler recover and show up on an episode of RAW or SmackDown, where he's sure to receive a rousing welcome.

What did you make of Logan Paul namedropping Jerry Lawler on WWE RAW? Sound off in the comments section below.

