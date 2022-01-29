Tommy Dreamer believes former WWE Champion cannot win the 2022 Royal Rumble

Former WWE Superstar Tommy Dreamer has been making his predictions for the Royal Rumble match and cannot picture former WWE champion Randy Orton winning at this year's event.

Along with multiple world title victories and historical moments, Randy Orton is one of the few individuals who have won more than one Royal Rumble match. The Viper won the iconic match in both 2009 and 2017.

However, speaking on the Sirius XM show Busted Open, WWE legend Tommy Dreamer believes that despite The Viper's past Rumble triumphs, Orton will not be able to achieve a third victory come this Saturday.

"Always a possibility, but no, this tag team stuff is really, really good. Would have to turn on Riddle before all that and become the bad Randy Orton again." (from 9:08 onwards)

Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble for a second time in 2017.

Despite Tommy Dreamer's comments and Orton's current place on the card, The Viper's previous Rumble success proves that he is still a possible favorite heading into Saturday night.

Randy Orton faced Chad Gable on WWE Monday Night this week.

After Randy Orton and Riddle recently lost the RAW Tag Team Championships to Otis and Chad Gable the two teams have been at constant conflict.

With this week's first academic challenge laid out by Alpha Academy, RK-Bro faced the new Tag Champions in a spelling bee.

After the bee, Randy Orton faced off against former Olympian Chad Gable in what was a thrilling match between two superstars who are at the top of their game.

After Riddle stopped Gable's partner Otis from interfering in the match, Orton got the victory with a classic RKO out of nowhere. With this victory, RK-Bro got to pick the next academic challenge, with Riddle choosing to throw it back to gym class with a classic scooter race.

Given how entertaining the spelling bee was, next week's scooter race should have fans excited to see how it unfolds.

