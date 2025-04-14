WWE legend Triple H shares emotional moment with 29-year-old icon's father: "I just want you to understand"

Triple H recently recalled an emotional moment with the father of a 29-year-old pop culture icon. The WWE legend initially didn't know that he had a history with the talented performer.
Before taking charge of WWE's creative team and becoming the chief content officer, Triple H was one of the biggest pro wrestling stars in the world. He thrived as a bad guy, winning multiple titles in several eras. On the High Performance podcast, The Game discussed a variety of topics about professional wrestling. One of the things he recalled was his meeting with Post Malone's father.
Rich Post spoke to The Game after a meeting with the singer and his representatives. He revealed that Triple H and Stone Cold Steve Austin were two of the biggest inspirations of the Grammy Award-winning artist. Malone seemingly had a rough childhood, and watching pro wrestling helped him pull through.
"Post Malone, I was in a meeting with him one time and his dad was there. His dad came over to me after and he said, ‘Hey, I just want you to understand,’ like he's not saying it that much but like, ‘Growing up, you and Stone Cold Steve Austin were like his biggest thing.’ And he said, 'I don't know that he would have made it through. He had a pretty rough childhood. I don't know if he would have made it through that or made it to where he is. You guys were his role model, inspiration,'" The King of Kings said. [3:55 - 4:22]
Post Malone was a huge fan of WWE growing up. He finally was able to work with the company by helping curate the soundtrack for WWE 2K24. He was also one of the playable characters in the popular video game.
Triple H reveals having creative disputes with CM Punk
CM Punk shockingly returned to WWE at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, seemingly burying the hatchet with Triple H. Punk has been praised for his conduct backstage and how he has helped NXT talents since coming back.
Things aren't always perfect in WWE, with Triple H revealing that he once had creative disputes with The Second City Saint. The main difference today compared to Punk's first stint was all sides involved were professional and wanted the best for the product.
"Sitting down and being collaborative with CM Punk is one of my favorite things in TV because he shares a very similar view at the end of the day of the business that I do," the WWE executive said. [H/T: Sports Illustrated]
Punk is set to main event his first WrestleMania this week when he takes on Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins in a Triple Threat match.
