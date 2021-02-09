WWE legend Victoria thanks Bayley and Ruby Riott for helping her "feel calm" at Royal Rumble

WWE legend Victoria has voiced her appreciation for WWE Superstars Bayley and Ruby Riott, for helping her "feel calm" at the Royal Rumble pay per view.

On the latest episode of the GAW TV Podcast, the former Women's Champion went into detail about her experience returning to WWE for the first time in several years, and the events surrounding the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Victoria highlighted the efforts of Bayley and Ruby Riott in wanting to run through the specifics of the match, which the legend said made her feel calm.

"Bayley was like, her and Ruby [Riott] kept on coming up [and asking] do you want to go over anything, do you have it? They were just so helpful at making me feel calm." H/T Fightful

Victoria's nerves were nowhere to be seen in the Royal Rumble match, though, as she dominated the other women in the ring during her short stay in the match. Judging from her performance, it's plausible to assume we'll be seeing Victoria in a WWE ring again soon in the future.

Victoria recalls meeting Bayley when she was a young WWE fan

Victoria also described meeting a young Bayley at a fan interaction event many years ago, long before she would grow to become the WWE Superstar we all know today. Victoria remembers Bayley telling her she would become a wrestler just like her, which is something Victoria heard a lot.

"Bayley, I remember coming to two autograph signings. I was with Maven and then I was with Edge on one. You hear a girl going, I'm going to be a wrestler just like you, but you hear that all the time. [Usually] They don't put the work in, they don't know you have to move to this place and give up your family and all that sacrifice you do."

Needless to say, Bayley ended up putting the work in, and became a multiple-time Women's Champion in WWE, much like her hero Victoria.