WWE legend did not want real-life Brock Lesnar fight to happen

The Undertaker has clarified that he never had any intention of going one-on-one with Brock Lesnar in an MMA fight.

In October 2010, The Undertaker attended Brock Lesnar’s defeat against Cain Velasquez at UFC 121. He called out his former WWE co-worker during a post-fight interview with MMA reporter Ariel Helwani.

Speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, The Undertaker said he would have been interested in fighting in MMA if the sport took off sooner. However, he did not intend on challenging Brock Lesnar to a real-life fight.

“F*** no. What are you smoking? Never mind [laughs], what are you f***ing crazy?”

The Undertaker revealed in 2020 that the Brock Lesnar interaction was set up in advance between the two men. Lesnar purposely walked in his direction after his fight with Velasquez to create some buzz ahead of his WWE return.

Why The Undertaker stopped going to Brock Lesnar’s fights

The Undertaker and Brock Lesnar had some classic matches in WWE

In the same interview, The Undertaker also said he stopped attending Brock Lesnar’s UFC fights because he felt like he was bad luck.

“I quit going to Lesnar’s fights because every time I’d go he’d lose. I was a jinx, right?”

Brock Lesnar lost UFC fights against Frank Mir, Cain Velasquez, and Alistair Overeem. The Undertaker was in attendance for the Mir and Velasquez fights.

