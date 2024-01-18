WWE legend wanted his own locker room and limo, Jacques Rougeau says

Jacques Rougeau worked for WWE between 1986 and 1994 before returning to the company for a short run in 1998. In a recent interview, the wrestling legend gave his honest thoughts on what The Ultimate Warrior was like in real life.

The highlight of Warrior's career came in 1990 when he beat Hulk Hogan in the WrestleMania 6 main event to win the WWE Championship. Although the eccentric star was adored by fans, many wrestlers disliked the man behind the character due to his attitude and lack of in-ring ability.

Rougeau said on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast that Warrior wanted special treatment, including limousine rides to shows and his own private locker room:

"He was in his own world. He was a guy who had a great, great, great body but didn't have much respect for a lot of guys. He thought he was God's gift. The push that he got, he made a lot of people jealous because he came in and just went right to the top. He wanted his own room, he wanted his own limo." [50:09 – 50:37]

Warrior had strained relationships with many people in WWE, most notably Hulk Hogan and Vince McMahon. In 1991, he even threatened to no-show SummerSlam if McMahon did not give in to his financial demands.

Jacques Rougeau admits he was jealous of The Ultimate Warrior in WWE

Around the time of The Ultimate Warrior's main-event rise, Jacques Rougeau performed in a tag team alongside his brother Raymond. The Canadian later formed another tag team with Pierre Ouellet, while he also held the Intercontinental Championship.

Rougeau believes he was not the only WWE roster member who had an issue with Warrior's sudden rise to the top:

"I must have been jealous a little bit myself too. I think everybody was jealous. We all go in there, we put 30 years in the business, 20, 30 years, we try to make it to the top, and then one guy comes out of nowhere and, boom, comes up, and he's got an attitude? It's not well taken by a lot of guys in the business." [50:42 – 50:59]

In 2014, Warrior passed away at the age of 54 after suffering a heart attack. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame three days earlier.

