WWE legend wants current female Superstar to hang out with Dominik Mysterio

In his latest tweet, Lance Storm suggested Dominik Mysterio can hang out with Liv Morgan, after both WWE Superstars were involved in painful spots during their respective matches on SmackDown.

On SmackDown, King Corbin and Sami Zayn faced off against Rey and Dominik Mysterio in tag team action, to determine who would get a chance to enter the Elimination Chamber at the namesake pay-per-view. At one point during the match, Dominik Mysterio dived off the top rope, and planted his face on the announce table while attempting to put Sami Zayn down.

On the same show, former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley squared off against Liv Morgan in singles action. During the match, Morgan attempted a dive on Bayley, but failed to connect, thus hitting her face on the ringside barrier. A GIF featuring the spot was shared by WWE's official handle, which garnered a response from former Superstar, The Hurricane.

The Hurricane amusingly stated that Morgan's dead following the spot. Another former Superstar, Lance Storm, chimed in with a funny tweet of his own. Storm suggested Mysterio should hang out with Morgan. Check out the tweets below:

Maybe her and Dominik can hang out. 😬 — Lance Storm (@LanceStorm) February 13, 2021

Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan's spots on SmackDown left fans concerned

Dominik Mysterio is comparatively larger in form than his legendary father, and thus it's harder for him to execute high-flying spots that Rey Mysterio has made a career out of. Dominik Mysterio has somehow managed to master the art of high-flying action, despite his size. His outing with Seth Rollins at SummerSlam 2020 proved that he has it in him to become a mainstay on WWE TV.

Tonight's spot involving the announce table certainly left a lot of fans worried. Liv Morgan has a reputation for putting her body on the line during matches as well, and tonight's spot was no exception. Here's hoping both Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan are okay following tonight's incredibly dangerous spots.