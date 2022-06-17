Former WWE Champion wants Donald Trump to be removed from the Hall of Fame

WWE legend Mick Foley has again voiced his disagreement with Donald Trump being in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Trump was featured on WWE programming in April 2007 when Bobby Lashley (Trump's representative) faced Umaga, who was the proxy for Vince McMahon. The match was advertised as The Battle Of The Billionaires in which Stone Cold Steve Austin was the special guest referee for the bout. After Lashley won the match, Austin and Trump joined the winner to shave Vince's head as per the stipulation. The former was inducted into the Hall of Fame six years later in 2013.

This is not the first time that Mick Foley has been vocal about removing Trump from the Hall of Fame. At the beginning of last year, the Hardcore Legend tagged Vince in a tweet to give him the idea of throwing the 76-year-old out of the prestigious class of wrestlers.

Foley took to Twitter to claim that today is a good day to make it happen. Here is what he wrote:

"Today seems like a good day to remove Donald Trump from the #WWEHOF"

You can check out the tweet below:

Mick Foley @RealMickFoley

#WWEHOF Today seems like a good day to remove Donald Trump from the Today seems like a good day to remove Donald Trump from the #WWEHOF

Fan reaction to Mick Foley wanting Donald Trump removed from WWE Hall of Fame

It is no secret that Donald Trump has his fair share of lovers and haters. He is a popular figure and any post about him is likely to draw a lot of attention. Foley's tweet was no different as fans did not wait to share their opinions on the matter.

One user tweeted that Trump's popularity is constantly on the rise.

Kuai Reigns @CoolAsSub0 @RealMickFoley He is only getting more popular as time goes on. @RealMickFoley He is only getting more popular as time goes on.

It is no surprise that there are people who agree with what Mick said.

Fans were shocked to learn that Trump is in the Hall of Fame. They also questioned the decision to induct him back in 2013.

Although Foley has been consistent with his demands, it is unlikely that his wish will be fulfilled. It is a well-known fact that Vince McMahon and Donald Trump are friends, even if they feuded with each other on WWE television.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far