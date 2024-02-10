WWE legend warns the company could make a big mistake with Cody Rhodes, making them look more "stupid" (Exclusive)

The Road to WrestleMania will be full of twists and turns, as evidenced by WWE's press conference in Las Vegas. Cody Rhodes chose Roman Reigns after previously claiming he wouldn't face the Tribal Chief at 'Mania, and Dutch Mantell has now revealed a mistake WWE should avoid.

Rhodes initially stated that while he planned on wrestling Roman Reigns again, it would not happen at WrestleMania as he seemingly gave away his spot to Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

However, at the recently concluded press conference, The Rock came all guns blazing as a heel, and the night ended with the Hollywood star slapping Cody Rhodes after the latter reclaimed his main event spot and decided to face Reigns.

While speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell noted that WWE could ignore the storyline's one considerable inconsistency regarding Cody Rhodes's sudden u-turn.

Dutch Mantell said that instead of booking a scenario where Cody Rhodes could say the Samoans tricked him, WWE should just move forward without drawing attention to the reasoning behind The American Nightmare's decision.

"When you get involved in the story, if you don't tell anything that is non-believable, like all of a sudden, Cody turning and walking off with no reason at all. They are not even going to explain the reason unless he can say they tricked me, whatever means, but that may even look more stupid, so let it go. A lot of times in wrestling, if you can't explain it, don't even talk about it. The fans are going to talk about it, but the promotion doesn't talk about it because they don't know what to say." [39:40 - 40:20]

The saga unfolding with Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns has set the stage for a phenomenally intriguing WrestleMania. As of this writing, anything is possible heading into the mega show, though Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' singles rematch has already been announced.

It's still early days, as the promotion might still have many more swerves between now and April.

