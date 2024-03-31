WWE legend will patch up The Bloodline after members are forced to choose between The Rock and Roman Reigns, veteran says

As we head towards WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline remains a dominant team but not without some potential issues regarding the leadership. Dutch Mantell recently commented on The Rock and Roman Reigns possibly going against each other and how it will come down to Paul Heyman to keep the Samoan faction together.

The Rock has seemingly overshadowed Roman Reigns since becoming a regular character on TV and inserting himself into a full-blown feud with Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

Rocky looks like the real Tribal Chief at the moment, and, probably, Roman Reigns will confront the former at some point. Dutch Mantell feels that Cody Rhodes can win at WrestleMania if problems arise between Reigns and The Great One, possibly providing The Bloodline saga with its next arc.

In such a situation, Dutch Mantell explained how Paul Heyman will likely play an important role as other members are told to choose their leader.

"That can be the start of it. That's the start of it. And, now Bloodline's got the story like, 'Who are you going to follow? Are you going to say with [The] Rock or Roman?' I mean, not right off the bat. Now you've got Paul Heyman, now you've got something to do. He has to patch this Bloodline back together, or his meal ticket is gone," he said on the Story Time podcast. [From 23:15 onwards]

WWE can change "the point of interest" towards The Bloodline at WrestleMania, says Dutch Mantell

The storyline build makes it rather evident that Cody Rhodes is favored to finish his story at WrestleMania, irrespective of the odds stacked against him.

While seeing Rhodes with the Undisputed Universal Title will be a great moment, Dutch Mantell said WWE can effectively push The Bloodline narrative by booking Roman Reigns and The Rock to start their feud at WrestleMania 40.

The creative team can seamlessly pivot to Reigns and Rocky fighting over the rights to call the shots in The Bloodline, an ideal way to keep the WWE Universe interested for a longer period, according to Mantell.

"So, I think you are going to have a lot of viewers for that. Plus, whatever else they build. We'll see. I've often said this: the first step you make in an angle is often the second step, and even though you put a babyface over, you've now got another point of interest that they are interested in. With Cody, everybody is happy, and they are actually happy that Bloodline might be showing some dissension." [From 23:53 onwards]

The Rock might seem like one of the hottest heels in wrestling right now, but anything can happen at WrestleMania that could lead to new alliances and mouth-watering angles for the remainder of the year.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Story Time with Dutch Mantell and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Meet the man who called CM Punk the softest man alive HERE