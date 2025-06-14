WWE legend is willing to make a major change for a dream match against Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names in WWE, and many stars and veterans want to work with The Eradicator. Recently, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella stated that she's ready to turn heel if she ever faces the Australian star inside the squared circle.

After three years of absence, Nikki Bella returned to the WWE ring earlier this year during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The one-off appearance marked a new beginning for the WWE legend heading into Evolution 2 in Atlanta this July.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the Hall of Famer was asked about dream matches. While she addressed Liv Morgan's attack on the recent episode of RAW, she spoke highly of Rhea Ripley. The former Divas Champion hinted that she would be down to turn heel if she ever gets a proper feud and match against the former Women's World Champion.

Trending

"I think one day, it would be incredible to work with Rhea Ripley. And I've been saying this for the past, I think, five years. I would really love to do something with her, but I don't want to be a good girl when I do," Bella said. [From 06:09 to 06:24]

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

Rhea Ripley's former tag team partner attacked Nikki Bella on WWE RAW

On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Nikki Bella returned for the first time since the Royal Rumble and addressed the crowd heading into the second-ever Evolution Premium Live Event in July 2025. The Hall of Famer mentioned a few names on the current roster, which didn't sit well with Liv Morgan, who lost her Queen of the Ring qualifier Fatal Four Way match to Roxanne Perez earlier that night.

The two stars took shots at each other, and the veteran had the upper hand and decided to walk out on Liv Morgan. In a last-ditch effort, Morgan took another shot and called Bella a "reality show diva." As the Hall of Famer tried to re-enter the ring, the 31-year-old star hit her with an Oblivion to close the segment.

In 2022, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley were tag team partners on WWE's main roster. The team ended when Ripley turned on Morgan and eventually joined The Judgment Day under Edge's leadership.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Sports Illustrated and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aakaansh Sukale Aakaansh is a WWE news writer in Sportskeeda. After getting hooked on professional wrestling in 2008 watching WWE and TNA, he found himself admiring the work ethic and passion of the wrestlers for their craft, the business, and the industry as a whole.



With a post-graduate degree in writing, and currently pursuing a Master's degree in Communication, Aakaansh's knack for writing and love of pro wrestling eventually led him to SK seven years ago before he found a permanent place in the division in 2021, initially writing SEO content and transitioning to news in April 2022.



He is committed to producing detailed, factual, and unbiased reports free of opinion, which will resonate with both long-term and newer fans. When not writing about pro wrestling, Aakaansh is engaged in the dynamic worlds of pop culture, anime, and Fortnite. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!