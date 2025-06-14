  • home icon
WWE legend is willing to make a major change for a dream match against Rhea Ripley

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jun 14, 2025 20:58 GMT
Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank 2025! [Image credit: WWE.com]
Rhea Ripley at Money in the Bank 2025! [Image credit: WWE.com]

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest names in WWE, and many stars and veterans want to work with The Eradicator. Recently, Hall of Famer Nikki Bella stated that she's ready to turn heel if she ever faces the Australian star inside the squared circle.

After three years of absence, Nikki Bella returned to the WWE ring earlier this year during the Women's Royal Rumble Match. The one-off appearance marked a new beginning for the WWE legend heading into Evolution 2 in Atlanta this July.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the Hall of Famer was asked about dream matches. While she addressed Liv Morgan's attack on the recent episode of RAW, she spoke highly of Rhea Ripley. The former Divas Champion hinted that she would be down to turn heel if she ever gets a proper feud and match against the former Women's World Champion.

"I think one day, it would be incredible to work with Rhea Ripley. And I've been saying this for the past, I think, five years. I would really love to do something with her, but I don't want to be a good girl when I do," Bella said. [From 06:09 to 06:24]

Rhea Ripley's former tag team partner attacked Nikki Bella on WWE RAW

On the recent edition of Monday Night RAW, Nikki Bella returned for the first time since the Royal Rumble and addressed the crowd heading into the second-ever Evolution Premium Live Event in July 2025. The Hall of Famer mentioned a few names on the current roster, which didn't sit well with Liv Morgan, who lost her Queen of the Ring qualifier Fatal Four Way match to Roxanne Perez earlier that night.

The two stars took shots at each other, and the veteran had the upper hand and decided to walk out on Liv Morgan. In a last-ditch effort, Morgan took another shot and called Bella a "reality show diva." As the Hall of Famer tried to re-enter the ring, the 31-year-old star hit her with an Oblivion to close the segment.

In 2022, Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley were tag team partners on WWE's main roster. The team ended when Ripley turned on Morgan and eventually joined The Judgment Day under Edge's leadership.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit Sports Illustrated and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Edited by Aakaansh Sukale
