WWE legend wishes he faced Bill Goldberg before retirement

Bill Goldberg lost the final match of his WWE career against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. In a recent podcast episode, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) addressed whether he wanted to share the ring with the retired star.

Ad

Goldberg initially worked for WWE between 2003 and 2004, before returning in 2016. During his first run with the company, the WCW icon performed on RAW while JBL was assigned to the SmackDown brand.

On Something to Wrestle, JBL confirmed he would have liked to have gone one-on-one with Goldberg. He also told host Conrad Thompson that he wanted to feud with current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.

"I don't think I ever was in the ring with him [Bill Goldberg]," JBL said. "I would love to have been because he came in and was on RAW, and that's when the brand split was legit and people didn't cross over. At the same time, I wanted to have a match with Triple H. I always wanted to have a match with Triple H when he was champion on one brand, I was champion on another." [1:41:07 – 1:41:22]

Ad

Trending

Ad

JBL retired from wrestling in 2009 after spending over 13 years in WWE. The highlight of his career came in 2004 when he won the WWE Championship from Eddie Guerrero at The Great American Bash.

How JBL would have booked himself against Bill Goldberg

In 2004, JBL became one of WWE's most villainous characters shortly after Bill Goldberg departed the company.

Had the two men crossed paths in a babyface vs. heel storyline, JBL thinks he would have been the perfect opponent for Goldberg:

Ad

"I could have sold him, ran from him, been a coward. I could have had so much fun with Goldberg. When you're a big guy, and I was 280, 300 pounds at my peak, you need a guy like Goldberg to be a monster to really be scared of. That would have been a lot of fun." [1:41:43 – 1:42:01]

Ad

In 2009, JBL lost the Intercontinental Championship in his final one-on-one match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 25. Five years later, he lasted 49 seconds as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble 2014.

Please credit Something to Wrestle and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Danny Hart Danny Hart is a journalist who has been reporting on pro wrestling (WWE) at Sportskeeda since 2017. He grew up as a massive fan of football/soccer and wrestling, leading him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before assuming his current role, Hart worked as a football writer at Goal.com between 2009 and 2016. He prides himself on writing original content that is fact-based and highly accurate. Hart thoroughly proofreads his work before submitting it and relies only on credible sources for information.



Hart’s favorite pro wrestler is The Undertaker. He admires the 2022 WWE Hall of Famer’s ability to reinvent his character and remain relevant across his decades-long career. If given the keys to WWE’s creative department, he would bring back The Phenom for a farewell bout against AJ Styles in a stadium full of fans. Not only that, but he would love to have the multi-time world champion’s greatest rivals seated at ringside for the spectacle.



When not watching and covering sports, Hart enjoys long-distance running, playing video games, and listening to audiobooks and podcasts. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!