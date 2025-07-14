WWE legend wishes he faced Bill Goldberg before retirement

Bill Goldberg lost the final match of his WWE career against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12. In a recent podcast episode, John Bradshaw Layfield (JBL) addressed whether he wanted to share the ring with the retired star.
Goldberg initially worked for WWE between 2003 and 2004, before returning in 2016. During his first run with the company, the WCW icon performed on RAW while JBL was assigned to the SmackDown brand.
On Something to Wrestle, JBL confirmed he would have liked to have gone one-on-one with Goldberg. He also told host Conrad Thompson that he wanted to feud with current WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H.
"I don't think I ever was in the ring with him [Bill Goldberg]," JBL said. "I would love to have been because he came in and was on RAW, and that's when the brand split was legit and people didn't cross over. At the same time, I wanted to have a match with Triple H. I always wanted to have a match with Triple H when he was champion on one brand, I was champion on another." [1:41:07 – 1:41:22]
JBL retired from wrestling in 2009 after spending over 13 years in WWE. The highlight of his career came in 2004 when he won the WWE Championship from Eddie Guerrero at The Great American Bash.
How JBL would have booked himself against Bill Goldberg
In 2004, JBL became one of WWE's most villainous characters shortly after Bill Goldberg departed the company.
Had the two men crossed paths in a babyface vs. heel storyline, JBL thinks he would have been the perfect opponent for Goldberg:
"I could have sold him, ran from him, been a coward. I could have had so much fun with Goldberg. When you're a big guy, and I was 280, 300 pounds at my peak, you need a guy like Goldberg to be a monster to really be scared of. That would have been a lot of fun." [1:41:43 – 1:42:01]
In 2009, JBL lost the Intercontinental Championship in his final one-on-one match against Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 25. Five years later, he lasted 49 seconds as a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble 2014.
