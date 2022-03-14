"I don't love Ronda's..." - WWE legends point out major flaw in Ronda Rousey since her return

WWE legend Bully Ray has criticized Ronda Rousey's promos since her return to the company earlier this year and feels that it lacks gusto.

Rousey returned to WWE at the Royal Rumble and won the Women's Rumble match, guaranteeing her spot on the WrestleMania card. Following her win, she chose to face SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. The two will main event night one of WrestleMania 38.

On the Busted Open show, Bully Ray and Mark Henry discussed the face-to-face confrontation between Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair on last week's SmackDown show.

Bully Ray made an observation during Rousey's promo and stated that the former RAW Women's Champion has lost the "oomph" in her voice following her return.

"I don't love Ronda's tone since she's come back. I don't feel any 'oomph' to her. But, last night it kinda, maybe I got used to it a little more, I don't know. But I wish Ronda had a little bit more gusto," said Ray. [5:50 - 6:10]

Mark Henry feels that Rousey is thinking too much before delivering her promos in her current run.

"I'm going to tell you what you're seeing. You're seeing a Ronda Rousey that looks like she's thinking too much. It's just written all over her face. Rather than her go out and say, 'Listen, I'm the baddest woman on the planet. If you think for one second that you're going to stand here and go toe-to-toe with me, you've lost your damn mind, Charlotte.' You don't have to think about that. Just say it. Ronda is a smart woman," said the Hall of Famer. [6:52 - 7:38]

Ronda Rousey has some time to iron out any issues she has in this current WWE run

Rousey recently confirmed that she will be staying with WWE post WrestleMania 38. The former UFC fighter stated that she and her husband don't have any plans to have another baby at the moment, which is why she's staying with the company.

"Yes, I am staying [in WWE after WrestleMania 38]. I’ll be staying for a while. I just had a baby. I’m not ready to have another one yet so, I’ll be staying around ‘till we’re ready for number two, or four," said the former RAW Women's Champion.

Her first run in WWE lasted just over a year, debuting at Royal Rumble in January 2018 and her last match coming at WrestleMania in April 2019.

Edited by Debottam Saha