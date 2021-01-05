WWE legends help R-Truth win back 24/7 Championship on RAW Legends Night

Tonight's episode of WWE RAW was billed as 'Legends Night'. It featured many legends and Hall of Famers interacting in various capacities with the Superstars from the current roster.

Two such legends in WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson and The Boogeyman helped R-Truth win back the 24/7 Championship from Angel Garza.

After winning back his "baby", R-Truth is now a record 46-time 24/7 Champion. Garza had previously won the title from Truth at TikTok's New Year Party when he sneaked up on him from behind and pinned him with a roll-up.

WWE legends lure Angel Garza into a trap

Nikki Cross was seen conversing backstage with Torrie Wilson, and it was then when Angel Garza showed up with a rose for the Hall of Famer. Wilson appreciated the gesture from The Lethal Lothario and said that she was in the middle of a conversation. She said Garza could try his luck on celebrities like Cardi B, Ariana Grande, and Kylie Jenner, whom Wilson invited backstage.

Garza went to the back and entered a dark empty room, which Wilson directed him to with the hopes of getting to meet Cardi B. However, there was no sign of the Grammy winner, but instead, Garza got spooked by The Boogeyman, and it was evident that Torrie Wilson duped the former NXT Cruiserweight Champion.

As expected, a scared Garza ran out of the room and got jumped by R-Truth from behind, who rolled him up from behind to get the pinfall victory and reclaimed the WWE 24/7 Championship. Truth did not wait too long to celebrate after winning back the title and quickly fled from the scene before Garza could figure out that he lost the title.