WWE legends and superstars react to Batista's epic throwback photo

Batista is a WWE legend and is currently focused on his ventures outside of professional wrestling. Taking to social media, legends of the professional wrestling industry and current superstars reacted to a throwback photo of the multi-time world champion.

Batista posted an epic throwback photo where he was seen sporting a totally different look on Instagram. WWE stars Dolph Ziggler, Natalya, and Bronson Reed reacted to the post. Legends including Stacy Keibler and Santino Marella also commented on the photo.

Check out The Animal's throwback photo and the reactions from WWE stars and legends:

The Animal became a top star during the Ruthless Aggression Era when he joined the Evolution faction and eventually went on to win his first WWE World Championship.

Throughout the years, he became a multi-time world champion before retiring at WrestleMania 35 in 2019. His final match was against Triple H. The clash also featured former Evolution member and legend, Ric Flair, in The Game's corner.

Titus O'Neil opened up about his training sessions with Batista

Titus O'Neil recently opened up about his training session with Batista, who still remains one of the most popular figures in all of professional wrestling and within the WWE Universe.

Taking to social media, O'Neil recently shared a photo of him training with The Animal. Speaking on WWE's The Bump, he discussed the photo of him training with the Hollywood superstar.

He claimed that the 54-year-old is one of his best friends and was even a good friend prior to him getting into WWE. O'Neil said:

"So, Dave is obviously one of my best friends. He's been my best friend prior me getting into the WWE. He gave me an opportunity to try to learn jiu-jitsu, and so I went training with him, fell in love with it."

Batista is currently busy with his career in Hollywood and is no longer really active in the world of professional wrestling.

Would you like to see The Animal make a return to professional wrestling in any capacity? Sound off in the comment section

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023