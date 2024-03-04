WWE could legitimately book 52-year-old star to win the world title by changing one key thing, according to Road Dogg

WWE legend Road Dogg has been doing well as a prominent backstage executive in the company. He recently spoke about how a 52-year-old star could win a world title. The name in question is R-Truth.

On a recent episode of Oh You Didn't Know, WWE's Senior Vice President of Live Events discussed the possibility of the company putting a world title on R-Truth. He noted that the Triple H-led creative team would need to change the 52-year-old's character before they could crown him as champion.

"I don't know. One is that [if] he needs the title ever, and I don't know that you want to give it to him. I know that sounds harsh and sounds weird. Could you find a scenario [to put the world title on him]? In a heartbeat, you could find a scenario to put the title on him and give him a run. I just don't know if that's what the character is all about. I love everything about Truth and always have, but what I love about him now is when he wins a match, it's almost like he falls into it. He's not trying to do this. He's not doing that,” said Road Dogg.

Road Dogg added that he wanted to see the creative team legitimize R-Truth a little bit before the latter possibly starts his world title pursuit:

“So what we would have to do is, if he was going to have a little run there, legitimize him a little bit. He'd have to start actually working a little bit, in my opinion. I don't think he could fall into it. I think he'd have to win it. That's a lot to think about, man, but could you write him into a way of doing it? Heck yeah, you could, and it would be a huge pop when it happened right then."

Truth has been one of the most popular names on WWE RAW since he started working with The Judgment Day. He has quickly become one of the most enjoyable parts of the faction's storyline and has fans glued to their screens whenever he makes an appearance.

WWE has used R-Truth well since his return

WWE has used R-Truth in many different capacities over his illustrious career. The former United States Champion has a top rivalry against John Cena under his belt, showing that he is among the most reliable performers in the company.

R-Truth once ignited fans' interest in the now-defunct 24/7 Championship. He gave viewers many comical moments to remember and care about the title.

The veteran's most recent run has seen him work with The Judgment Day. He has added much flavor to the villainous group and helped Damian Priest and JD McDonagh get extra screen time. However, the heel faction is not interested in recruiting him.

WWE WrestleMania 40 could see him team up with The Miz to challenge The Judgment Day for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship. A win would be an excellent reward for the veteran.

