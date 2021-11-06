WWE Live Event Results, Birmingham (11/5): Big E faces former rival; Becky Lynch successfully defends Title 

The WWE UK tour 2021 continued on November 5 at the Utilita Arena in Birmingham, England. The live event featured all the titles of WWE's red brand defended as Big E took on Bobby Lashley in a Street Fight while Becky Lynch faced Doudrop and Bianca Belair in a triple threat match.

This was WWE's third show in the country after events in Brighton and Sheffield on 3rd and 4th November, respectively.

Apart from Big E retaining his belt, we also saw current champions Damian Priest and RK-Bro in action as they put their titles on the line. Damian Priest faced Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins in a fatal four-way match. Randy Orton and Riddle defended their championships against newly drafted teams, The Street Profits, and The Dirty Dawgs.

The event also showcased a couple of non-title matches as Liv Morgan defeated her old rival Carmella. Former NXT star Austin Theory was also in action as he defeated John Morrison.

Here are the full results from the live event:

Damian Priest (c) defeated Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Finn Balor to retain the United States Championship

Austin Theory defeated John Morrison

Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

Reggie (c) defeated Drake Maverick to retain the 24/7 Championship

RK-Bro (c) defeated The Street Profits & The Dirty Dawgs to retain the RAW Tag Team titles.

Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair and Doudrop to retain the RAW Women's Championship

Big E (c) defeated Bobby Lashley to retain the WWE Championship

WWE UK tour 2021 ends on November 10

WWE's UK tour, which started in Brighton on November 3, will end on November 10 in Manchester. The events so far have only showcased matches from RAW's side as the SmackDown and NXT superstars are scheduled for Liverpool, Leeds, Nottingham, and Manchester shows.

The live event in London is a supershow with stars from all three brands set to perform. Former WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER is also advertised for the last four shows, with 'The Ring General' set to face Cesaro in a dream match.

Tommaso Ciampa will also take on Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn for the NXT title. It is indeed an exciting time to be a wrestling fan in the UK.

