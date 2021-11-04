WWE Live Event Results (11/03) Brighton: Damian Priest beats 3 former Universal Champions, Huge Street Fight main event

WWE kicked off their UK tour in Brighton with an incredible Live Event where Damian Priest successfully defended his US Championship against Kevin Owens, Finn Balor and Seth Rollins. Big E took on Bobby Lashley in the main event in a Street Fight to retain his WWE Title.

The eight-day long tour, which began in Brighton, will come to an end in Manchester and is set to feature some mouth-watering clashes.

Tonight's event emanated from the Brighton Centre in Brighton and turned out to be a great one. Apart from the title defenses by Priest and Big E, Becky Lynch and RK-Bro put their Championships on the line in Triple Threat matches. The Man defeated Bianca Belair and Doudrop while Riddle and Orton bested The Dirty Dawgs and The Street Profits to come out on top.

Liv Morgan, who recently stepped up to confront Lynch on RAW, was able to get some revenge on her arch-rival Carmella at the event as well.

While no title changed hands at Brighton, fans were treated to some epic matches and an incredible Street Fight main event.

Here are the full results:

#1. Damian Priest defeated Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Finn Balor to retain the United States Championship

#2. Austin Theory defeated John Morrison

#3. Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

#4. Reggie (c) defeated Drake Maverick to retain the 24/7 Championship

#5. RK-Bro (c) defeated The Street Profits & The Dirty Dawgs to retain the RAW Tag Team titles.

#6. Becky Lynch (c) defeated Bianca Belair and Doudrop to retain the RAW Women's Championship

#7. Big E (c) defeated Bobby Lashley to retain the WWE Championship

Big E's first WWE World title defense in the UK

Big E spoke about how special the atmosphere in the United Kingdom was, and he had the pleasure of being the first man to headline a UK show in a long time.

The WWE Champion wasn't expected to lose the Title at a Live Event, but that didn't stop him from putting out his best performance against Bobby Lashley.

This was also The All Mighty's first in-ring appearance since Crown Jewel 2021, where he had an epic match against Goldberg. In the end, it was Big E who emerged victorious to send the fans home happy.

