WWE Live Event Results: Roman Reigns takes on top star; former NXT Champion in action (March 27th, 2022)

The superstars of WWE SmackDown stopped over in Charlottesville, Virginia on Sunday for another Road to WrestleMania live event, just a few days before The Showcase of Immortals.

The event saw all four titles from the blue brand being defended and was headlined by Roman Reigns, who took on Drew McIntyre in the main event. The Universal Champion reigned supreme again in what was said to be yet another great match between the two.

Roman Reigns' cousins, The Usos, were also in action as they defended the SmackDown tag team championships in a fatal four-way match. The other three teams were Sheamus and Ridge Holland, Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs. There was no title change in this match as well.

Ricochet defended his Intercontinental Championship against Sami Zayn which saw the former NXT Champion fail in his quest to win the title back.

Charlotte Flair also defended her coveted title in a triple threat match against Sasha Banks and Natalya. The match, however, ended in a no-contest due to interference from Shayna Baszler and Naomi. It was later turned into a tag-team bout between the two teams.

Complete results from the WWE Live Event in Charlottesville, Virginia

Viking Raiders defeated Los Lotharios

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte (c) Vs. Natalya Vs. Sasha Banks ended in a no-contest after the match broke down due to interference from Shayna Baszler and Naomi. It turned into a tag match.

Naomi & Sasha Banks defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya

Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) defeated Sami Zayn

Aliyah defeated Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Team Titles: The Usos (c) defeated Sheamus & Ridge Holland, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

WWE Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) defeated Drew McIntyre

