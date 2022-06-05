×
WWE Live Event results: Veer Mahaan takes down former champion, Cody Rhodes teams up with former partner (Champaign, 06/04)

Cody Rhodes and Veer Mahaan have been unstoppable on Monday Night RAW
Vivek Sharma
Modified Jun 05, 2022 02:17 PM IST

WWE recently concluded its Saturday Night Main Event live show before Hell in a Cell. The show emanated from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois, and was stacked with top stars from RAW and SmackDown.

The show was headlined by The Usos, who defended their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships against Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston. The Bloodline members have been unstoppable in their recent title run, having recently defeated Shinsuke Nakamura and Riddle on SmackDown.

After an intense battle between the two, The Bloodline reigned supreme once again.

#WWEChampaign @WWEUsos https://t.co/ch8zo7x05r

The event also showcased two more title matches. In the first match, Ronda Rousey defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya before their big showdown on Sunday.

Bianca Belair also defended her coveted RAW Women's Title in a fatal four way match against Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Asuka.

Thank you @RondaRousey for being at #WWEChampaign 💕 You ARE the baddest 💯💪🏻 https://t.co/20ktPNw9TA

Women’s fatal 4 at #WWEChampaign@BeckyLynchWWE @WWEAsuka @BiancaBelairWWE @AlexaBliss_WWE https://t.co/hvrBD31ZCX

The show also featured a promo segment in which The Miz hosted Theory on his talk show. The duo were also in action later as they took on Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a tag team bout.

Cody Rhodes was also in action in Champaign. The American Nightmare successfully teamed up with his former partner Drew McIntyre to take on Sami Zayn and Seth Rollins.

#americannightmarecodyrhodes #codyrhodes #WWEChampaign https://t.co/7eI9ai1fMx

Other singles matches for the night included Liv Morgan locking horns with Rhea Ripley, while Veer Mahaan took on Robert Roode.

#WWEChampaign #themiz #wwelive #statefarmcenter https://t.co/7Ta9uatkAt

Complete WWE Live Event Results From Champaign, Illinois

  • Veer Mahaan defeated Robert Roode
  • Liv Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley
  • Rey and Dominik Mysterio defeated The Miz and Theory
  • SmackDown Women's Championship: Ronda Rousey defeated Natalya
  • RAW Women's Championship: Bianca Belair defeated Alexa Bliss, Becky Lynch, and Asuka in a fatal four way match
  • Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre defeated Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn
  • WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship: The Usos retained over Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston

Edited by Debottam Saha
reaction-emoji

