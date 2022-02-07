WWE Live Event Results: Roman Reigns on losing end; Becky Lynch defends her title against former rivals- Boise, Idaho (2/6)

WWE's Road to WrestleMania series of Live Events continued on Sunday, February 6, 2022, as the roster headed to the Extra Mile Arena in Boise, ID. The event featured Roman Reigns in action in a six-man tag team match while Becky Lynch defended her coveted title against some familiar foes.

The event started with Kevin Owens going up against The Miz in the singles contest. The prizefighter has been part of an unfamiliar alliance with Seth Rollins in recent weeks while The A-lister recently concluded his long feud with Edge. After an entertaining few minutes, KO was able to snatch up an important victory ahead of RAW this week.

Former RAW Tag Team Champion Riddle continued his singles victory streak as he took down Chad Gable in the second match of the night.

Another former RAW Tag Team Champion was also seen in action as Omos took on Montez Ford. The powerhouse continued his unbeaten run after pinning one half of The Street Profits.

Next up, Becky Lynch put her RAW Women's Championship on the line against Liv Morgan, Doudrop and Bianca Belair in a fatal four-way match. The Man has defeated all three competitors in the past and had no trouble retaining her title this time as well.

The title match between the RAW Superstars was followed by a singles competition in which Ricochet defeated Austin Theory.

Next was the second title match of the night as Charlotte defended her coveted title against Naomi. Thanks to Sonya Deville's unexplained hatred for The Glowing Star, The Queen was able to reign supreme once again.

The main event of the night saw Roman Reigns lead The Bloodline against Seth Rollins and his unusual ally The New Day. While The Tribal Chief may be on the run of his life in singles competition, he was on the losing end of this 6-man tag team match.

Complete WWE Live Event results from Boise, ID

Also Read Article Continues below

Kevin Owens def. The Miz

Riddle def. Chad Gable

Omos def. Montez Ford

WWE RAW Women’s Championship : Becky Lynch (c) def. Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Bianca Belair

: Becky Lynch (c) def. Liv Morgan, Doudrop, and Bianca Belair Ricochet def. Austin Theory

WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (Special Guest Referee - Sonya Deville): Charlotte Flair (c) def. Naomi

(Special Guest Referee - Sonya Deville): Charlotte Flair (c) def. Naomi The New Day (Big E, Kofi Kingston,) and Seth Rollins def. Roman Reigns & The Usos

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande