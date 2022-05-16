WWE Live Event Results: Becky Lynch's downward spiral continues, Roman Reigns takes on triple crown champion (Roanoke, 05/15)

WWE held its Sunday Stunner SuperShow in Roanoke, VA, on May 15, 2022. The event was stacked with top stars from RAW and SmackDown and featured multiple title matches.

Roman Reigns once again headlined the show and faced Drew McIntyre in the main event for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

Although the two powerhouses have largely avoided each other in the past year, they seem to be on a collision course. Roman led The Bloodline against Drew and RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash, where the heels won after The Tribal Chief pinned Riddle.

The result wasn't any different as Roman reigned supreme to defend his coveted title successfully.

The event showcased more title matches. Sasha Banks and Naomi retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships over Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The Usos defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the SmackDown Tag Team title match.

Theory defended the United States Championship against Finn Balor. However, the match got turned into a tag team bout after Balor was attacked by Damian Priest, leading to AJ Styles coming out to make the save. The babyfaces eventually won the match.

Earlier in the show, another Judgment Day member had to face a loss as Liv Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley.

Asuka and Becky Lynch continued their feud from RAW. The duo squared off in a singles match that Asuka won.

Seth Rollins continued his losing run against Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has defeated The Visionary twice at premium live events, and the duo looks slated to face off once again in the coming time.

Complete WWE Live Event Results From Roanoke, VA

Here are the complete results from the Sunday Stunner SuperShow, courtesy of Twitter user @TylerSmithFSN and wrestlingbodyslam.com:

Liv Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley

Veer defeated Drew Gulak

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match- The Usos retain over The New Day

The Usos retain over The New Day Asuka defeated Becky Lynch

Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

Finn Balor defeated Theory via DQ

AJ Styles & Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest and Theory (w/ Rhea Ripley)

Women’s Tag Team Titles Match- Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler

Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler WWE Undisputed Universal Title Match- Roman Reigns (c) retains over Drew McIntyre

