WWE Live Event Results: Becky Lynch's downward spiral continues, Roman Reigns takes on triple crown champion (Roanoke, 05/15)

Roman Reigns (L); and Becky Lynch (R)
Vivek Sharma
Vivek Sharma
Modified May 16, 2022 02:04 PM IST
News

WWE held its Sunday Stunner SuperShow in Roanoke, VA, on May 15, 2022. The event was stacked with top stars from RAW and SmackDown and featured multiple title matches.

Roman Reigns once again headlined the show and faced Drew McIntyre in the main event for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship.

Although the two powerhouses have largely avoided each other in the past year, they seem to be on a collision course. Roman led The Bloodline against Drew and RK-Bro at WrestleMania Backlash, where the heels won after The Tribal Chief pinned Riddle.

The result wasn't any different as Roman reigned supreme to defend his coveted title successfully.

Tribal chief 👑@WWERomanReigns #RomanReigns #WWEROANOKE #WWE https://t.co/f3Zp40gfEL

The event showcased more title matches. Sasha Banks and Naomi retained their WWE Women's Tag Team Championships over Natalya and Shayna Baszler. The Usos defeated Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods in the SmackDown Tag Team title match.

These guys are great man 😭 #WWERoanoke https://t.co/vug02AtiZg
Naomi and Sasha retain against Shayna and Natalya!! #WWERoanoke https://t.co/DfYLNodagy

Theory defended the United States Championship against Finn Balor. However, the match got turned into a tag team bout after Balor was attacked by Damian Priest, leading to AJ Styles coming out to make the save. The babyfaces eventually won the match.

Earlier in the show, another Judgment Day member had to face a loss as Liv Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley.

Liv gets the win!!! #WWERoanoke https://t.co/ThbtgCGY3p
Balor v Theory for the US Title!! #WWERoanoke https://t.co/3XHySEK3Qa

Asuka and Becky Lynch continued their feud from RAW. The duo squared off in a singles match that Asuka won.

#wweroanoke Asuka/Becky from Philthyvt ig https://t.co/L4Y9RGHHxU

Seth Rollins continued his losing run against Cody Rhodes. The American Nightmare has defeated The Visionary twice at premium live events, and the duo looks slated to face off once again in the coming time.

Just got to see Seth Rollins vs Cody Rhodes at #WWERoanoke https://t.co/oCyuNDDSbm

Complete WWE Live Event Results From Roanoke, VA

Here are the complete results from the Sunday Stunner SuperShow, courtesy of Twitter user @TylerSmithFSN and wrestlingbodyslam.com:

  • Liv Morgan defeated Rhea Ripley
  • Veer defeated Drew Gulak
  • SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match- The Usos retain over The New Day
  • Asuka defeated Becky Lynch
  • Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins
  • Finn Balor defeated Theory via DQ
  • AJ Styles & Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest and Theory (w/ Rhea Ripley)
  • Women’s Tag Team Titles Match-Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Natalya and Shayna Baszler
  • WWE Undisputed Universal Title Match- Roman Reigns (c) retains over Drew McIntyre
That's all from the WWE Live Event in Roanoke, Va. Let us know your thoughts on the match card by sounding off in the comments below!

Edited by Abhinav Singh
