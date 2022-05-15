WWE Live Event Results: Roman Reigns leads The Bloodline against familiar rivals; Cody Rhodes defeats 13-time champion (Florence 05/14)

WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event at the Florence Center in Florence, South Carolina, over the weekend. The event was stacked with top stars from RAW and SmackDown and featured multiple champions in action.

The event was headlined by Roman Reigns, who led The Bloodline against Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods. The two groups faced each other numerous times last year when The Tribal Chief feuded with the New Day members.

However, Roman Reigns kept himself from the action this time as he was never tagged in the bout, which ultimately led to the babyfaces picking up a huge victory.

The event featured a couple of title matches as well. Bianca Belair took on Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley in a RAW Women's Championship match. At the same time, Sasha Banks and Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler and Natalya to defend their WWE Women’s Tag titles.

Theory also defended the United States Championship against Finn Balor. However, The Prince was attacked by Damian Priest of Judgment Day, continuing their rivalry from RAW.

AJ Styles soon came out to make the save for Balor, turning the match into a tag team bout between the former NJPW stars and Theory and Damian Priest. The match ended with the babyfaces standing tall after Liv Morgan neutralized an interference from Rhea Ripley.

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins also continued their rivalry from the red brand. The duo locked horns in a singles match won by The American Nightmare.

Complete WWE Live Event Results From Florence, SC

United States Championship : Finn Balor defeated Theory by DQ after interference from Damian Priest.

: Finn Balor defeated Theory by DQ after interference from Damian Priest. AJ Styles and Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest and Theory

Veer Mahaan defeated Drew Gulak by submission

RAW Women’s Championship : Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley

: Bianca Belair defeated Liv Morgan & Rhea Ripley Cody Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins

WWE Women’s Tag Titles : Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya

: Sasha Banks & Naomi defeated Shayna Baszler & Natalya Asuka defeated Becky Lynch after Becky attempted to use a steel chair, and the ref stopped her.

Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston, and Xavier Woods defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos.

