WWE Live Event Results - Ronda Rousey challenges major star to an impromptu match, Roman Reigns loses, Three titles defended (February 26th, 2022)

On Saturday, February 26th, 2022, the WWE roster stopped over at the Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio, for a stacked house show that featured several top superstars in action.

The show was part of WWE's "Road to WrestleMania" series, and it was headlined by a huge six-man tag team match between The Bloodline and the alliance of New Day & Drew McIntyre.

As is the case with live events, the babyface team of McIntyre, Big E, and Kofi Kingston defeated Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Ronda Rousey made her return to the live event circuit as she first showed up to save Naomi from a beatdown. The former RAW Women's Champion then challenged Sonya Deville to an impromptu match and eventually picked up her first singles win in a long time.

Vincent @vinniej87 Rhonda Rousey comes out to help Naomi, then challenges Sonya Deville #wweyoungstown Rhonda Rousey comes out to help Naomi, then challenges Sonya Deville #wweyoungstown https://t.co/7NThYnfEJY

The event had three title matches as Damian Priest successfully defended his United States Championship against Kevin Owens. In a very entertaining match-up, the Alpha Academy put their RAW Tag Team titles up for grabs against The Mysterios and The Street Profits.

Charlotte Flair also competed as she faced Naomi for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The match card made a few other exciting booking decisions as Omos notched up a singles victory over R-Truth, while Finn Balor and Bianca Belair scored wins in their respective matches.

Complete WWE live event results from Covelli Centre in Youngstown, Ohio

Given below are the full results of the show, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs def. Sheamus and Ridge Holland

United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) def. Kevin Owens

Damian Priest (c) def. Kevin Owens Omos def. R-Truth

Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Alpha Academy (c) def.The Mysterios and The Street Profits

The Alpha Academy (c) def.The Mysterios and The Street Profits SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Naomi

Charlotte Flair (c) def. Naomi Ronda Rousey def. Sonya Deville

Finn Balor def. Apollo Crews

Triple Threat: Bianca Belair def. Liv Morgan and Doudrop

New Day and Drew McIntyre def. Roman Reigns and The Usos

WWE is pulling out all the stops as we approach WrestleMania 38 as the company has lined up several massive live events in the weeks to follow.

A pro wrestling veteran believes a female star could break Ric Flair's record. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh