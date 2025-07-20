  • home icon
  WWE Live Event Results: Major name receives stinkface from Rhea Ripley, Current champion suffers loss, Gunther in action (Corpus Christi, 07/19)

WWE Live Event Results: Major name receives stinkface from Rhea Ripley, Current champion suffers loss, Gunther in action (Corpus Christi, 07/19)

By Vivek Sharma
Published Jul 20, 2025 08:36 GMT
Rhea Ripley and Gunther! (Images from WWE.com)

WWE returned to the live circuit with a house show in Corpus Christi, Texas, on July 19. The event featured notable names from RAW and SmackDown in action.

The event kicked off with a women's tag team match that saw Rhea Ripley team up with Iyo Sky to take on Nia Jax and Naomi. While Mami and the Genius of the Sky managed to secure the win, that was not the highlight of the match, as the two broke the internet by delivering stinkfaces to Nia Jax.

Next up, LA Knight continued his feud with Seth Rollins' faction as he took on Bronson Reed in a singles match. The Megastar managed to come out on top despite Bron Breakker being present in Reed's corner.

Elsewhere on the show, Charlotte Flair got another victory over Raquel Rodriguez. The Wyatt Sicks also defeated the union of Fraxiom and Motor City Machine Guns.

The first and only title match of the night featured Gunther in action. The Ring General successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Penta.

The title match was followed by a one-on-one match between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, where the latter once again managed to get the better of the Role Model. Jimmy Uso, meanwhile, got a victory over Carmelo Hayes in a Street Fight.

The main event of the night featured some top names in action. Cody Rhodes teamed up with Randy Orton and Jacob Fatu to defeat WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa.

Complete WWE live event results

Here are the complete WWE live event results from Corpus Christi, Texas, courtesy of Locksresults.com:

  • Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky defeated Naomi and Nia Jax
  • LA Knight defeated Bronson Reed
  • Charlotte Flair defeated Raquel Rodriguez
  • Wyatt Sicks (Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis) defeated Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) and Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)
  • World Heavyweight Title Match –Gunther (c) retains over Penta
  • Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley
  • Jimmy Uso defeated Carmelo Hayes in a Street Fight
  • Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton & Jacob Fatu defeated Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa
Vivek Sharma

Vivek Sharma

Vivek is a part of the combat sports division at Sportskeeda Wrestling. An engineering graduate, he joined the division three years ago because of his passion for pro wrestling. A fan since childhood, Vivek recalls the first show he watched was WrestleMania 21 where John Cena won the WWE Championship.

Despite being a part of the WWE team, Vivek's favorite wrestlers are Adam 'Hangman' Page and Darby Allin from AEW. Hangman's storyline with Kenny Omega and the Elite was one of the reasons he started watching AEW and he feels the star's rise to the top resonates with many. Darby's unparalleled passion for the business makes him his second favorite.

He strictly adheres to Sportskeeda's ethical standards and conducts thorough research before writing on any topic. Apart from working for Sportskeeda, Vivek is also a finance student. He loves to follow the stock and crypto world, studying the market in his free time.

Edited by Arsh Das
