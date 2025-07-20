WWE Live Event Results: Major name receives stinkface from Rhea Ripley, Current champion suffers loss, Gunther in action (Corpus Christi, 07/19)

WWE returned to the live circuit with a house show in Corpus Christi, Texas, on July 19. The event featured notable names from RAW and SmackDown in action.The event kicked off with a women's tag team match that saw Rhea Ripley team up with Iyo Sky to take on Nia Jax and Naomi. While Mami and the Genius of the Sky managed to secure the win, that was not the highlight of the match, as the two broke the internet by delivering stinkfaces to Nia Jax.Next up, LA Knight continued his feud with Seth Rollins' faction as he took on Bronson Reed in a singles match. The Megastar managed to come out on top despite Bron Breakker being present in Reed's corner.Elsewhere on the show, Charlotte Flair got another victory over Raquel Rodriguez. The Wyatt Sicks also defeated the union of Fraxiom and Motor City Machine Guns.The first and only title match of the night featured Gunther in action. The Ring General successfully defended his World Heavyweight Championship against Penta.The title match was followed by a one-on-one match between Bayley and Lyra Valkyria, where the latter once again managed to get the better of the Role Model. Jimmy Uso, meanwhile, got a victory over Carmelo Hayes in a Street Fight.The main event of the night featured some top names in action. Cody Rhodes teamed up with Randy Orton and Jacob Fatu to defeat WWE United States Champion Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa.Complete WWE live event resultsHere are the complete WWE live event results from Corpus Christi, Texas, courtesy of Locksresults.com:Rhea Ripley and IYO Sky defeated Naomi and Nia JaxLA Knight defeated Bronson ReedCharlotte Flair defeated Raquel RodriguezWyatt Sicks (Bo Dallas, Erick Rowan, Joe Gacy, and Dexter Lumis) defeated Fraxiom (Axiom and Nathan Frazer) and Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)World Heavyweight Title Match –Gunther (c) retains over PentaLyra Valkyria defeated BayleyJimmy Uso defeated Carmelo Hayes in a Street FightCody Rhodes, Randy Orton &amp; Jacob Fatu defeated Solo Sikoa, JC Mateo, and Tonga Loa