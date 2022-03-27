WWE Live Event Results - Roman Reigns cuts promo after beating 6-time champion; Interference costs Sasha Banks major title win, and more (March 26th, 2022)

WWE continued its live event tour ahead of WrestleMania 38 as the SmackDown roster stopped over at the Penn State campus in University Park, PA.

The show was headlined by a massive Universal title bout between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. As expected, the Tribal Chief prevailed over the 6-time champion.

After his victory, the Universal champion cut a promo and drew some heat from the crowd as he promised to unify the world titles at WrestleMania 38. You can check out his post-match promo below:

The latest WWE house show featured four title matches, with the SmackDown Tag Team title match kicking off the championship proceedings of the evening.

The Usos came out on top in a stacked tag match, including three other tag teams. WrestleZone's John Clark reported that King Woods distracted Sheamus and Ridge Holland just when they were about to win.

The live event kicked off with Naomi defeating Shayna Baszler in a singles match. Aliyah also scored a win over Sonya Deville, who cut a promo before the bout and spoke about the yearly trend of the Ohio State Football team defeating Penn State in college football. Fans in attendance would undoubtedly have had a good time seeing Deville take the loss!

Elsewhere, Ricochet put his Intercontinental title on the line against Sami Zayn, while Charlotte defended her SmackDown Women's Championship in a Triple Threat against Sasha Banks and Natalya. Shayna Baszler interfered when Banks was on the verge of getting the three-count.

The most recent WWE live event wasn't short on action as the card had most of the top talents from the blue brand.

Complete WWE live event results from State College, Pennsylvania

Naomi def. Shayna Baszler

Viking Raiders def. Los Lotharios

Aliyah def. Sonya Deville

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) def. Sheamus & Ridge Holland, Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss, and Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

Intercontinental Championship Match: Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn

SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Charlotte (c) def. Sasha Banks and Natalya

WWE Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre

WWE is putting out strong live event cards leading up to WrestleMania 38, and it's helping build the anticipation for the company's lavish two-night extravaganza.

