WWE Live Event results from Spokane, WA (9/10/22) 

Results from a WWE Live Event in Spokane, Washington, have been released in a new report.

The company holds weekend-only house shows under the titles Sunday Stunner and Saturday Night's Main Event. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event used to air as a TV special on the NBC Network in the USA, but its final episode aired in 2008. It was once again revived in April 2022, existing purely as an untelevised live entity.

At this particular WWE Live Event, The Usos defeated The New Day to retain their Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. Meanwhile, Liv Morgan successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Championship against Natalya, while Drew McIntyre bested the "honorary uce" Sami Zayn in a street fight, and Karrion Kross once again destroyed Drew Gulak. Shinsuke Nakamura also picked up a win over Happy Corbin. (Results were reported by WrestlingBodySlam.)

Fans were also treated to a six-man tag victory by Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch over the newly-reformed Imperium: Gunther, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci.

Ronda Rousey also competed at the WWE Live Event

"The Baddest Woman on the Planet" was also present in Washington State for the WWE Live Event.

The former UFC Women's Banthamweight Champion teamed up with her fellow MMA horse-woman Shayna Baszler to challenge Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Xia Li and Shotzi also competed in the match.

Despite the talent they had to overcome, the newly-crowned champions were able to retain their gold. Raquel and Aliyah had earlier captured the titles by beating Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai in the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Title tournament a few weeks ago.

