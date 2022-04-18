×
Create
Notifications

WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Roman Reigns takes on a familiar foe, Cody Rhodes defeats former champion (April 17th, 2022)

Cody Rhodes (L); and Roman Reigns(R)
Cody Rhodes (L); and Roman Reigns(R)
Vivek Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Apr 18, 2022 06:08 PM IST
News

WWE held a live event on April 17 from the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse, NY. The show was stacked with top stars from RAW and SmackDown and featured multiple title matches.

The event was headlined by Roman Reigns, who defended his Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event.

The Champ Is Here! @WWERomanReigns #WWESyracuse https://t.co/RiHfgfeLkx

Cody Rhodes was also in action after making his return to the company at WrestleMania 38 after nearly six years. The American Nightmare took on Seth Rollins in a rematch from the Show of Shows. The duo are also set to face off at WrestleMania Backlash after Cody accepted Rollins' challenge on RAW.

The Visionary at #WWESyracuse 😍📷: WWE's IG https://t.co/mBrfKdaOwp

The event also showcased multiple title matches as Ricochet, Finn Balor, and Charlotte Flair defended their championships in singles matches, while The Usos and Bianca Belair put their titles on the line in triple threat matches.

Rhea with the flip to send Becky into a nightmare @RheaRipley_WWE #WWESyracuse Rhea is so awesome!!! https://t.co/tX1GU80vta

Charlotte's open challenge was answered by Aliyah, who has been missing from WWE programming since February this year. The SmackDown star's last televised bout was against Natalya on the blue brand.

@WWE_Aliyah has answered the open challenge that @MsCharlotteWWE threw down #WWESyracuse https://t.co/Ja36SwfxYD

AJ Styles continued his feud with Damian Priest after the match between the two on RAW abruptly ended with the lights going out.

Complete WWE Live Event Results From Syracuse, NY

Here are the full results of the live event, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

  • Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn
  • AJ Styles def. Damian Priest
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Aliyah
  • SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) and Sheamus & Ridge Holland
  • Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins
  • Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley
  • WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) def. Theory
  • Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre
Also Read Article Continues below

That's all from WWE Sunday Stunner from Syracuse, NY. Let us know your thoughts on the match card by sounding off in the comments!

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी