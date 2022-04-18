WWE Sunday Stunner Results: Roman Reigns takes on a familiar foe, Cody Rhodes defeats former champion (April 17th, 2022)

WWE held a live event on April 17 from the Upstate Medical Arena at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse, NY. The show was stacked with top stars from RAW and SmackDown and featured multiple title matches.

The event was headlined by Roman Reigns, who defended his Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre in the main event.

Cody Rhodes was also in action after making his return to the company at WrestleMania 38 after nearly six years. The American Nightmare took on Seth Rollins in a rematch from the Show of Shows. The duo are also set to face off at WrestleMania Backlash after Cody accepted Rollins' challenge on RAW.

The event also showcased multiple title matches as Ricochet, Finn Balor, and Charlotte Flair defended their championships in singles matches, while The Usos and Bianca Belair put their titles on the line in triple threat matches.

Charlotte's open challenge was answered by Aliyah, who has been missing from WWE programming since February this year. The SmackDown star's last televised bout was against Natalya on the blue brand.

AJ Styles continued his feud with Damian Priest after the match between the two on RAW abruptly ended with the lights going out.

Complete WWE Live Event Results From Syracuse, NY

Here are the full results of the live event, courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam:

Intercontinental Championship: Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn

Ricochet (c) def. Sami Zayn AJ Styles def. Damian Priest

SmackDown Women’s Championship : Charlotte Flair (c) def. Aliyah

: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Aliyah SmackDown Tag Team Championships: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) and Sheamus & Ridge Holland

The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) defeated New Day (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) and Sheamus & Ridge Holland Cody Rhodes def. Seth Rollins

Raw Women's Championship: Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley

Bianca Belair (c) def. Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley WWE United States Championship: Finn Balor (c) def. Theory

Finn Balor (c) def. Theory Universal Championship: Roman Reigns (c) def. Drew McIntyre

That's all from WWE Sunday Stunner from Syracuse, NY. Let us know your thoughts on the match card by sounding off in the comments!

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande