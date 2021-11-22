WWE Live event results - Syracuse, NY 11/20 - Becky Lynch vs Bianca Belair, The Bloodline in action

On the eve before WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, the company held a big live event in Syracuse, New York, that featured three big championship matches.

It was a WWE Supershow event, which meant the stars from both RAW and SmackDown were on the show. They don't do these events often, but they are obviously a big treat for the fans in attendance when they happen.

In a huge co-main event, SmackDown featured a six-man tag with The Bloodline against Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders. On the RAW side of things, Becky Lynch defended the RAW Women's Championship against Bianca Belair.

Complete WWE Live results from Syracuse, NY

Here are the complete results for last night's WWE Live event at The Oncenter War Memorial in Syracuse, New York.

Damian Preist defeated Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Seth Rollins in a Fatal-Four-Way match to retain the WWE United States Championship

WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs defeated Jinder Mahal and Shanky in tag team action

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro and The Street Profits defeated The Dirty Dawgz, AJ Styles, and Omos in an eight-man tag match

Liv Morgan defeated Carmella

Bobby Lashley defeated Rey and Dominik Mysterio in a handicap match

Charlotte Flair defeated Sasha Banks to retain the SmackDown Women's Championship

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns and The Usos) defeated Drew McIntyre and The Viking Raiders

In the main event, Becky Lynch defeated Bianca Belair to retain the RAW Women's Championship

This was a loaded event, and anyone who attended live probably had a fantastic time.

What are your thoughts on Saturday's WWE Live event results? Are you looking forward to the Survivor Series pay-per-view tonight? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

