WWE locker room reaction to The Miz's title win revealed

Riddle has revealed that there was shock in the WWE locker room when The Miz won the WWE Championship from Drew McIntyre.

Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view ended with McIntyre retaining the WWE Championship in an Elimination Chamber match. Bobby Lashley then appeared and attacked the Scot, allowing The Miz to capitalize by cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. The Miz quickly defeated McIntyre to become a two-time WWE Champion.

Speaking on WWE show The Bump, Riddle said the locker room went “crazy” when The Miz won the match. The former NXT Superstar did not expect the storyline development to happen in the manner that it did.

“I was in the locker room. Everybody went crazy. I don’t know what the people at home were doing but every dude in the locker room was like, ‘Whaaat?!’ It shocked me. I mean, I knew Miz had the potential but he’s came up short and he’s fallen short a bunch of times trying to cash in. There’s been times when I thought he cashed in but it was like, ‘No, it didn’t count. He didn’t get it all the way in.’”

I hold the most coveted title in all of @wwe. I run it all. #WWEChampion https://t.co/hsTPSnblcH — The Miz (@mikethemiz) February 23, 2021

Riddle and The Miz both won singles titles at Elimination Chamber. Earlier in the night, Riddle won a Triple Threat match against Bobby Lashley and John Morrison to become the new United States Champion.

The Miz’s upcoming WWE Championship match

Bobby Lashley and The Miz

The Miz is set to defend his WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley on the March 1, 2021 episode of WWE RAW.

The man who The Miz defeated at Elimination Chamber, Drew McIntyre, did not appear on this week’s RAW. It is currently unclear if and when McIntyre will receive a rematch for the WWE Championship.

