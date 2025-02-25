WWE no longer needs Brock Lesnar, return match against 3-time champion in jeopardy, feels veteran (Exclusive)

It's WrestleMania season, and Brock Lesnar's name consistently pops up online. The Beast Incarnate has not been seen for a while, and Vince Russo recently revealed why WWE does not even need the superstar back.

Brock Lesnar last put Cody Rhodes over at SummerSlam 2023 and has since been on a supposedly forced hiatus from the ring. Lesnar was allegedly named in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon and WWE, and the legal troubles meant that the promotion didn't want to use him despite potentially having huge plans.

A match against Gunther has long been rumored internally in WWE. During the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, a regular viewer noted how The Ring General taking on Brock was a bigger spectacle than having Jey Uso as the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.

While Vince Russo agreed about the magnitude of Gunther vs. Lesnar, the former WWE writer firmly believed the company didn't need Brock back.

Lesnar has historically been a proven draw for WWE, often brought back to boost the numbers. Vince Russo noted that the Stamford-based organization is already doing really well financially and might not have a real need or urgency to feature Lesnar on TV anymore.

"It is, 1000% but again, they are making money hand over fist. So what do they need Brock Lesnar for right now? They are making a crapload of money right now. I agree with you on that booking-wise, I'm talking about dollars and cents." [27:00 onwards]

As Brock Lesnar's absence from the WWE ring nears 600 days, his long-term future remains uncertain.

Please credit Legion of RAW if the transcription is used.

