WWE are planning a UK stadium show for 2022

It has been reported that WWE plans to have a massive stadium show in the UK later this year.

The United Kingdom is one of the biggest international markets for World Wrestling Entertainment, with legions of fans making the annual trip to the US for shows like WrestleMania and Summer Slam.

Earlier today, Mike Johnson from PWInsdier reported that British fans might be getting a huge show on their shores in the near future.

"There is also has been described as a "Stadium Show" being planned for Great Britain over what would be Labor Day weekend here in the United States." H/T PW Insider

WWE has made an array of efforts in recent times to further the interest of UK fans towards their product. With a nationally televised promotion in NXT UK as well as recently hosting a fan event outside Wembley Stadium.

With countries like Australia and Saudi Arabia regularly hosting big events like Crown Jewel and Super Showdown in recent years, WWE may look to increase their already popular reputation in the UK a step further.

It has been 30 years since UK last hosted a major WWE event

An event that lives long in the memory of many British wrestling fans is SummerSlam 1992, when the UK hosted the event at Wembley Stadium.

The main event of the show saw Bret Hart face off against The British Bulldog for the Intercontinental Championship.

Bret Hart vs The British Bulldog is considered one of the greatest Summerslam matches of all time.

With talk of a major event taking place in a stadium in the near future, many are speculating that Wembley might host the 30th Anniversary of Summer Slam.

In 2021, TalkSport reported that the sports entertainment giant was looking to host a major event at a UK stadium again, however, the stadium to host the event would not be Wembley Stadium but the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.

