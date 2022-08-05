WWE reportedly looking to change up several stars’ characters

It would appear that management isn't the only thing in WWE undergoing changes. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, many wrestlers who have been "miscast" are undergoing some major changes.

WWE is undergoing something of an overhaul after the retirement of Vince McMahon. With Stephanie McMahon installed as Co-CEO and Triple H now running creative for the promotion, fans are already seeing deviations in the established format of weekly television.

Most notable are the character shifts that have taken place over the last couple of weeks. Several superstars such as Becky Lynch and Ronda Rousey have turned from heel to face or vice versa, putting them more in line with fan expectations. According to Dave Meltzer, it's all part of WWE's new direction:

“A lot of people who were miscast, and in this case, let’s face it, Kacy Catanzaro [now known as Katana Chance in NXT], she should not be cast as a heel. She is a babyface. They were getting ready to miscast her, and now they’re casting her where she should be, just like Becky Lynch.” (H/T: WrestlingNews.co)

As pointed out by WrestlingNews.co, NXT's Katana Chance and her partner Kayden Carter were heading into a four-way elimination match for the vacant NXT Women's Tag Team Championships as heels. However, following their hard-fought victory, the pair celebrated in a very babyface fashion backstage.

WWE's main roster is seeing changes as well

It's not just NXT seeing "recasting" following Triple H's move to Head of Creative in WWE. Last week's SummerSlam saw a major reversal - and following the very first match, at that.

After Bianca Belair successfully defended her WWE Raw Women's Championship against Becky Lynch, the previously villainous "Big Time Becks" offered Belair a sportsmanlike handshake. When the returning trio of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY (fka Io Shirai) looked as they were about to attack Belair, it was Lynch who came to her aid - cementing her babyface turn.

Edge was another star who made the alignment switch at the annual summer event, but it would seem his turn was planned well in advance of Vince McMahon's retirement.

As for who could be next for a "role reversal," that's up in the air. It's fair to say, however, that a number of performers brought in by Triple H could have some major changes in store.

Who do you think will have their "miscasting" reversed? Share your ideas in the comments section below!

Who does Cesaro think is the best wrestler in the world? Click here to find out, folks.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far