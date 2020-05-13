Boston is looking less and less likely to be the host of SummerSlam in 2020.

It's looking more and more likely that SummerSlam will not be taking place in Boston this year. The city's Mayor recently announced that any public gatherings of more than ten people will not be allowed through Labor Day. WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer is currently scheduled for August 23rd in Beantown, but Mayor Marty Walsh's announcement clearly puts that in jeopardy.

The Twitter account WrestleVotes has released some new information that they are hearing from sources - including that WWE would prefer to stay in Boston, but company leaders are in the process of finding a new host city.

What I’ve learned from sources on SummerSlam.



- WWE wants to remain as is, city of Boston has made it clear that’s not likely

- WWE is activity hunting for a new location w/ fans

- Keep an eye on the South, FL & GA.

- Date MAY be pushed into September

- No word on TakeOver — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 13, 2020

Is it possible WWE fans will be in attendance at SummerSlam?

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, a majority of WWE's shows have been run live or filmed at the company's performance center in Orlando, but it sounds like the company is hoping its second-biggest event of the year won't suffer the same fate at WrestleMania.

Florida and Georgia are two of the states that are easing coronavirus related restrictions faster than others, so it makes sense that WWE is looking to the south for a new venue. Even with that being the case, it still may not be possible to have fans in attendance by the end of August.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said other sports leagues may soon resume, but it'll still be a while before fans are allowed to be in attendance. That may be why WWE is reportedly looking at pushing SummerSlam into September.